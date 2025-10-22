Doncaster-based tech firm announces exciting new collaboration

Connectus Business Solutions, based in Doncaster, is to link up with one of the region's fastest-growing business hubs.

Connectus Business Solutions is helping turbocharge connectivity at The Enterprise Village in Grimsby providing start-ups and SMEs with the springboard they need to succeed.

The tech specialists have been selected as the new provider for high-speed and reliable internet connectivity at the Village which is home to 50 businesses.

The Enterprise Village is the latest in a series of commercial developments opened by E-Factor Group, which is a not-for-profit organisation dedicated to enabling the success of SMEs in North East Lincolnshire.

Commenting on the exciting new collaboration, Duncan Shaw, Connectus Business Solutions’ Director said: “Our longstanding relationship with E-factor and participation in their numerous events across Lincolnshire have paved the way for an exciting new chapter.

“Being selected as their new provider for high-speed and reliable internet at The Enterprise Village in Grimsby is a fantastic opportunity to further strengthen our partnership.

“Working with the team has been a pleasure, and we eagerly anticipate a prosperous and enduring collaboration.”

The Enterprise Village assists entrepreneurs and local business owners by providing top quality accommodation and meeting spaces with superior facilities management services.

E-Factor also provides networking for business owners and has advisors on hand to assist with access support and grants.

Through its commercial property portfolio and the Business Hive club, the not-for-profit organisation prides itself on being entirely dedicated to the success of SMEs in the local area.

Its aim is to contribute to a dynamic and resilient business ecosystem by offering expert guidance, resources, and connections to drive innovation, competitiveness, and economic development.

E-Factor Managing Director Mark Webb said: “At E-Factor Group, our primary concern is that our 114 business tenants are provided with reliable and strong connectivity. As commercial landlords, this is no longer a nice to have but a critical part of our offering

“We are delighted to now be working with Connectus, a company we have found not only provides exactly what we need, but always goes the extra mile, involving themselves in the business community we support, and getting behind initiatives we run to help every business grow.

“This is a business that shares our values and delivers what they promise so it will make for an inspiring combination.”