Doncaster-based tech expert issues warning over change that will impact businesses.

Businesses need to take steps to prepare for a huge change in the way Windows 10 is being provided, a leading tech expert has said

Roy Shelton, CEO of Connectus Business Solutions, warned those who don’t take steps risk leaving the door ajar to a cyber attack.

Mr Shelton said: “As of 14 October 2025, Microsoft has officially ended support for Windows 10, marking a significant turning point for businesses and individual users still operating on this platform."

He highlights the pressing risks associated with continuing to use Windows 10 beyond this date.

"With the cessation of security updates and technical support, Windows 10 devices are now vulnerable to increasing cyber threats," said Mr Shelton.

"Current data shows that approximately 41 per cent of Windows PCs worldwide still run Windows 10, affecting an estimated 400 million devices globally. Alarmingly, around 26 per cent of users plan to continue using Windows 10 despite the end of updates, exposing themselves to potential security breaches, ransomware attacks, and compliance issues."

Mr Shelton continued: "The landscape is becoming increasingly hostile. Unsupported systems become prime targets for criminals who exploit gaps in security, putting sensitive data and business continuity at risk. Prevention is better than cure. Upgrading is the best way to stay cyber safe."

He advises any business or user yet to make the transition to seek expert guidance promptly. "We are ready to assist organisations in seamless migrations to Windows 11, ensuring their IT environments remain robust and secure in today's challenging cyber environment."

Connectus urges urgent action to avoid potential costly disruptions and security incidents for businesses and individuals still on Windows 10.

Connectus has supported hundreds of businesses and thousands of individual users in upgrading to Windows 11 - a move critical to maintaining compliance and mitigating risk within IT estates.

Organisations that remain on Windows 10 without additional protections face a heightened risk of cyberattacks exploiting unpatched vulnerabilities.