The deal is the first celebrity brand partnership for the company which has an annual turnover of £103m and employs around 400 people.

Helen is known for hosting popular BBC TV shows Blue Peter and Countryfile and is currently starring in Strictly Come Dancing.

Her brand ambassador role will see Helen get involved in a range of activity including community and sustainability projects, content marketing, social media and events.

Speaking about the partnership, Helen said: “Making home improvements is something I’ve long had a personal interest in which means I understand the hopes and expectations of Victoria Plum’s customers.

“I also know it’s a progressive business that’s dedicated to providing a great customer experience and delivering a beautiful end result.

“It feels right for me to partner with Victoria Plum because I like the people, products and the way they successfully go about helping make customers achieve their dream bathrooms.”

Established in 2001, Victoria Plum offers more than 13,000 bathroom products and has a 275,000 squre feet distribution centre in Doncaster, along with its own logistics fleet.

Uniquely for a UK online bathroom retailer the company offers a design and installation service.

Victoria Plum chief executive, Paul McClenaghan, said: “We have been considering appointing a brand ambassador for some time and Helen was always top of our list.

“Her down-to-earth nature, relatability and warm personality fits perfectly with Victoria Plum’s values and makes her the ideal person to partner with.

“We have lots of exciting plans with Helen and we can’t wait to get started on implementing them.”

The brand ambassadorship forms part of Victoria Plum’s ongoing business transformation since the business was acquired by Leeds-headquartered private equity firm Endless three years ago.