Doncaster-based MSP Connectus acquires tech firm ItForGrowth, and plots "several more transactions later this year"

The deal is the second in the space of five months and forms part of an “aggressive strategy for growth” which Connectus has planned for 2024 and beyond.By acquiring the Grimsby-based firm, Connectus, which has offices in Salford and Doncaster, will be able to extend its reach into North East Lincolnshire.This will allow them to connect to more customers boosting the plus 500 plus client base they are already servicing across the north of England and in the Midlands.Announcing the acquisition, Roy Shelton, the CEO of Connectus, said: “This is another major chapter in the story of Connectus. As we continue to scale, we will continually explore potential acquisitions to ensure we can provide our range of fully managed services to as many businesses as possible.

“This acquisition will allow us to extend into North East Lincolnshire and beyond. The MSP space is experiencing huge consolidation at the moment and as we continue to remain focussed on sustainable growth and outstanding customer services. As a result we will be aiming to complete several more transactions this year.”

The deal comes five months after Connectus acquired Mango Tech.

Roy Shelton, the CEO of Connectus.

Outlining his future vision for Connectus, Mr Shelton added: “At the heart of the service Connectus delivers is the Connect- Protect-Collaborate mantra. We can now extend these principles into new areas, offering clients cutting-edge and industry leading services. We have an ambitious growth plan, which is focused on delivering quality outcomes to businesses that mitigate cost, lower complexity and reduce risk. This acquisition will further help to deliver that.”

Commenting, Jonathan Cozens, the CEO of IT For Growth, said: “I’m delighted to confirm this acquisition. Connectus demonstrated to me that the support, growth and long term development of our customers are of the highest importance to them. They offer a notably better support level than we can deliver at our current size.

"Although we have been very successful at delivering a first class customer experience over the last seven years, the limited size of our team means we don’t have the breath strength in depth to deal with the size of the opportunity around our client base and the local area.

“Connectus’ superior scale means they will be able to provide an ongoing technology partnership for your business as you grow. Their track record in enterprise IT systems means they can advise from a position of authority on how best to achieve the commercial outcomes you want, regardless of intended size.”