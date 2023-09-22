Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Omega Social Committee Team, which is made up of volunteers from all areas of the business, organised the successful event which brought Omega staff together for a bake sale, tombola and raffle charity event.

Uniting employees from manufacturing to head office, everyone contributed to the success of the Stand Up To Cancer fundraiser by volunteering, spreading awareness and donating generously.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stand Up To Cancer is a fundraising campaign to speed up progress in life-saving cancer research.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Omega Social Committee Team organised the successful event which brought staff together for a bake sale, tombola and raffle charity event.

Bryony Fairclough, Social Committee Chairperson at Omega PLC said: “It is heartening to see our colleagues come together, donating their time and money for Stand Up To Cancer.