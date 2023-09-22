News you can trust since 1925
Doncaster-based kitchen manufacturers Omega PLC stands up to cancer

Earlier this month employees at Thorne based kitchen manufacturers, Omega PLC came together to raise an impressive £827.95 for Stand Up To Cancer.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 22nd Sep 2023, 12:04 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Sep 2023, 12:04 BST
The Omega Social Committee Team, which is made up of volunteers from all areas of the business, organised the successful event which brought Omega staff together for a bake sale, tombola and raffle charity event.

Uniting employees from manufacturing to head office, everyone contributed to the success of the Stand Up To Cancer fundraiser by volunteering, spreading awareness and donating generously.

Stand Up To Cancer is a fundraising campaign to speed up progress in life-saving cancer research.

The Omega Social Committee Team organised the successful event which brought staff together for a bake sale, tombola and raffle charity event.
Bryony Fairclough, Social Committee Chairperson at Omega PLC said: “It is heartening to see our colleagues come together, donating their time and money for Stand Up To Cancer.

"This achievement is only the beginning of our journey towards making a positive difference and we are committed to organising more initiatives and events that align with our collective mission of supporting causes that truly matter.”

