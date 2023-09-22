Doncaster-based kitchen manufacturers Omega PLC stands up to cancer
The Omega Social Committee Team, which is made up of volunteers from all areas of the business, organised the successful event which brought Omega staff together for a bake sale, tombola and raffle charity event.
Uniting employees from manufacturing to head office, everyone contributed to the success of the Stand Up To Cancer fundraiser by volunteering, spreading awareness and donating generously.
Stand Up To Cancer is a fundraising campaign to speed up progress in life-saving cancer research.
Bryony Fairclough, Social Committee Chairperson at Omega PLC said: “It is heartening to see our colleagues come together, donating their time and money for Stand Up To Cancer.
"This achievement is only the beginning of our journey towards making a positive difference and we are committed to organising more initiatives and events that align with our collective mission of supporting causes that truly matter.”