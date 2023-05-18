Doncaster based firm wins big at recycling awards
Doncaster based, FCC Environment, one of the UK’s leading recycling and waste management companies has won big at this year’s LetsRecycle Awards for Excellence, picking up best Contribution to Tackling Net Zero and best Civic Amenity Site of the Year.
FCC Environment’s work to tackle Net Zero through its reuse and repair initiatives was recognised as best in class by the judges.
Working with Barnsley, Doncaster and Rotherham Councils, FCC Environment operates Reuse BDR in Conisbrough, encouraging people to give second hand items a new lease of life, and the opportunity to fix their broken items, instead of buying new ones.
Reuse BDR is run day-to-day by Doncaster Refurnish, a charity that collects, restores and sells furniture to families on low incomes.
It also offers employment and training to those on the margins of their community and rehabilitation and integration opportunities for prisoners due for release from Hatfield Prison.
Reuse and repair help to avoid carbon emissions by keeping products in circulation for longer, and avoiding the need to manufacture new ones.
The UK reused 3.4 million items in 2020, saving the equivalent of 123,126 tonnes of carbon dioxide.
FCC Environment’s second award came for its work at High Wycombe Household Recycling Centre. It was praised for the work it has done with councils and the public to raise recycling rates.
Chief Executive, Paul Taylor commented: “We know as a nation we need to increase the amount we recycle and reuse as we look to combat the impact of climate change and reach Net Zero. I’m extremely proud of all FCC Environment employees, who day-in-day-out make a valuable contribution towards reducing and avoiding carbon emissions.”