FCC Environment’s work to tackle Net Zero through its reuse and repair initiatives was recognised as best in class by the judges.

Working with Barnsley, Doncaster and Rotherham Councils, FCC Environment operates Reuse BDR in Conisbrough, encouraging people to give second hand items a new lease of life, and the opportunity to fix their broken items, instead of buying new ones.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reuse BDR is run day-to-day by Doncaster Refurnish, a charity that collects, restores and sells furniture to families on low incomes.

The FCC Environment team

It also offers employment and training to those on the margins of their community and rehabilitation and integration opportunities for prisoners due for release from Hatfield Prison.

Reuse and repair help to avoid carbon emissions by keeping products in circulation for longer, and avoiding the need to manufacture new ones.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The UK reused 3.4 million items in 2020, saving the equivalent of 123,126 tonnes of carbon dioxide.

FCC Environment’s second award came for its work at High Wycombe Household Recycling Centre. It was praised for the work it has done with councils and the public to raise recycling rates.