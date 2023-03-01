Doncaster-based Civil Rail Solutions adopts in-cab driver tech to hit ambitious sustainability and safety targets

The adoption of the green-tech for fleets follows a successful trial which cut instances of harsh acceleration by 54 per cent, and harsh braking by a quarter, leading to a drop in dangerous driving by 75 per cent.

The technology, which incorporates driver leagues and unlocks access to rewards for those achieving Elite Driver status, directly motivates drivers to be better, smoother, and safer with the aid of live in-cab audible and visual alerts. This helps keep operators in the sweet spot of the engine and gives them an end-of-journey score to encourage eco-friendly driving.

Paired with a smartphone app that shows drivers where they rank in leagues, and gives those achieving Elite Driver status access to weekly prize draws, where they can win up to £200 in cash, Civil Rail Services (CRS) is now on track to cut CO2 emissions by more than 240 tonnes over the next five years, saving the business the equivalent of 54,500 litres of fuel per year.

Roll-out of real-time in-cab driver coaching technology

Darryl Bartholomew, Transport Manager, said: “Lightfoot is known for reducing accidents on the road. That, for us, was a crucial first tick in the box, as we have a ‘home safe every day’ culture. Lightfoot also delivers major environmental benefits too, reducing emissions and vehicle idling, which we are able to share with customers who require proof of Net Zero protocols in the tendering process.”

Since installing Lightfoot, CRS has gone from just 3% of its drivers achieving Elite Driver status, to 72%. That’s saving thousands of pounds in fuel alone, even before other related costs, such as vehicle hire, vehicle wear and tear, or vehicle downtime are taken into account.

Commenting on the positive impact of Lightfoot from an insurance perspective, Clare Brecknell, Client Director at Jobson James Rail, explains: “We work closely with all our clients to help reduce accidents on the road. Lightfoot has an impressive track record in achieving this and has validated accident reduction rates of up to 40%. The system not only keeps Civil Rail Solutions’ drivers safe, but also helps us to keep the company’s insurance premiums at a sustainable level.”

Paul Hollick, Managing Director of Lightfoot, added: “Every time a driver steps in a Civil Rail Solutions vehicle they have Lightfoot by their side, guiding them to be smoother and safer, and giving them good reason to do so through reward and recognition. That’s resulting in self-managing and self-moderating drivers who are not only making a positive difference to themselves through rewards, but to the company, and the environment too through less pollution. It’s a win-win result for all, and its helping CRS toward their ambition of achieving Supply Chain Sustainability Gold accreditation.”