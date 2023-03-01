Doncaster-based Civil Rail Solutions adopts in-cab driver tech to hit ambitious sustainability and safety targets
C ivil Rail Solutions, one of the UK’s leading manpower solutions providers to the railway infrastructure and constructio n sector, which has an office in Doncaster, has announced the roll-out of real-time in-cab driver coaching technology from Lightfoot, that’s helping its fleet of 60 vans realise dramatic reductions in emissions and fuel use, at the same time as curtailing instances of dangerous driving.
The adoption of the green-tech for fleets follows a successful trial which cut instances of harsh acceleration by 54 per cent, and harsh braking by a quarter, leading to a drop in dangerous driving by 75 per cent.
The technology, which incorporates driver leagues and unlocks access to rewards for those achieving Elite Driver status, directly motivates drivers to be better, smoother, and safer with the aid of live in-cab audible and visual alerts. This helps keep operators in the sweet spot of the engine and gives them an end-of-journey score to encourage eco-friendly driving.
Paired with a smartphone app that shows drivers where they rank in leagues, and gives those achieving Elite Driver status access to weekly prize draws, where they can win up to £200 in cash, Civil Rail Services (CRS) is now on track to cut CO2 emissions by more than 240 tonnes over the next five years, saving the business the equivalent of 54,500 litres of fuel per year.
Darryl Bartholomew, Transport Manager, said: “Lightfoot is known for reducing accidents on the road. That, for us, was a crucial first tick in the box, as we have a ‘home safe every day’ culture. Lightfoot also delivers major environmental benefits too, reducing emissions and vehicle idling, which we are able to share with customers who require proof of Net Zero protocols in the tendering process.”