A Doncaster bar has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

Woody's Sports Bar at Woodfield Leisure And Squash Club, Woodfield Park, Tickhill Road, Balby was given the score after assessment on October 16, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

Ratings are a snapshot of the standards of food hygiene found at the time of inspection. A one rating means major improvement is needed.