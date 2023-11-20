Doncaster awarded £18 million from Levelling Up fund to regenerate Mexborough and Moorends

Doncaster has won one of its bids for funding in the third round of the government’s Levelling Up scheme.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

On Monday (20 November) the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (LUHC) announced that Doncaster Council has been awarded funding for one of its two scheme bids.

The council will receive £17,950,341 to fund ‘Levelling Up Doncaster North’, which involves two key regeneration projects in Mexborough and Moorends.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In Mexborough, the council plans to regenerate the town centre through transport improvement, street scene upgrades, investment in at-risk buildings and improved community facilities.

Mexborough Regen 1.

Improvements will focus on areas such as Station Road, Mexborough Railway Station, Market Hall and Mexborough Library & Resource Centre.

Woodlands and Moorends will also see a variety of improvements take place.

A second bid, focused on regenerating Edlington and dealing with crime and anti-social behaviour in the area, was unsuccessful.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It comes after Don Valley MP Nick Fletcher hosted a visit to the area with LUHC Secretary Michael Gove to showcase its need for funding.

Doncaster Mayor Ros Jones said: “Whilst I am pleased that the Government has seen the merits of our bid for Doncaster North, I am disappointed that our other bid for Edlington has not been given the same support. Levelling Up Funding should be targeted at areas that need it most and have a strong case for regeneration.

“I believe that both of our bids evidenced this clearly and demonstrated positive change for local communities. We will of course ask questions as to why our other bid was not given the thumbs up.

“That said, this is good news that one bid was successful and I do welcome it. We will need to carefully review the successful bid as it has been over a year since we submitted it to ensure it will still do what is best for local people and the place. We will continue to work with local communities on progressing these projects and share more as this gets underway.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillors in Mexborough welcomed the announcement of the bid’s approval.

Each has contributed to the ‘Mexborough Masterplan’, a long-term plan for the area’s regeneration, since 2020.

Mexborough First Cllr Sean Gibbons said: “This is fantastic news and means that Mexborough will now receive a further circa £15m to level up the town and deliver much needed regeneration & investment.

“We will continue to work in partnership with Ros Jones, City of Doncaster Council senior officers and other partners to regenerate our principal town and create jobs and growth.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Independent councillor Bev Chapman added: “I am absolutely chuffed Mexborough has been included in the next round of Levelling up Funding. I will be listening to the people of Mexborough and look forward to working with officers from City of Doncaster Council to make sure the money is spent on what is best for the town.”

Sheffield was the only other area in South Yorkshire to be successful in one of its bids.