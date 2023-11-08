Doncaster artisan bakery in shortlist of six for £25,000 cash grant boost
Sisters Rowan and Eve Rockstro-Vaughan opened Queen St Bakehouse in 2020 in Epworth, with shop premises attached to their own family home.
The bakery is a family business at heart, with the sisters’ 80 year old gran helping to wash up every day, older sister who serves, and nieces and nephews who occasionally help to bake.
The £25,000 prize is designed to give one small business a significant helping hand in the face of wider economic challenges – including the cost of living rising, energy bill increases, inflation and supply challenges.
Rowan and Eve applied for the cash grant with ambition to open an additional shop with more baking equipment to take on wholesale orders and space to allow customers to sit and enjoy their produce.
The winner’s announcement takes place on December 7.