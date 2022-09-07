Doncaster Argos store to close down and re-open inside Sainsbury's supermarket

The firm has confirmed its branch at Wheatley Retail Park will close later this year – with the store moving to the Sainsbury’s branch on Thorne Road at Edenthorpe.

Signs announcing the change have already been erected outside the supermarket.

A spokesman said: “Later this year, a brand new Argos store will open inside Sainsbury’s Edenthorpe.

Doncaster's Argos store is on the move.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"By bringing together the much-loved brands of Sainsbury’s and Argos under the one roof, our customers will be able to enjoy greater convenience as the new Argos will enable them to purchase thousands of technology, home and toy products whilst picking up their groceries.

“To make shopping convenient for customers and to enable us to invest where it matters most to customers we are relocating many of our Argos standalone stores to Sainsbury’s.

"This includes our Argos Wheatley Hall Retail Centre store.

"We understand this will be an unsettling time for those affected and colleagues will be offered the opportunity to redeploy to other roles within Sainsbury's.”

The firm was first set up in 1972 by Richard Tompkins, who had previously established Green Shield Stamps in the UK and enjoyed a boom in the 1980s as catalogue shopping swept Britain, with a huge store in Doncaster’s Frenchgate centre.