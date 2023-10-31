A Doncaster talent, 21-year-old Aaron Phillips-Richardson, has been announced as the Yorkshire and the Humber winner in the National Apprenticeship Awards 2023. He will now go on to represent the region, and Vertu Motors, in the national final in London.

Currently a second-year apprentice technician at Vertu Honda Doncaster, Aaron’s dedication and drive have marked him as one of the region’s most promising apprentices. After spending a year at university studying Maths and Physics, he made a pivotal decision to pursue a more hands-on role, which he felt suited his passion for interacting with people and making tangible impacts.

General Manager at Vertu Honda Doncaster, Kevin Orridge, praises Aaron’s positive attitude and commitment: “Aaron is incredibly keen to learn. He’s a team player and always lifts the mood with his great sense of humour. I am delighted for him and I know he’ll be a fantastic representative of our dealership and Yorkshire and The Humber at the national final.”

Chris Buckley, Service Manager, added, “Congratulations to Aaron on this well-deserved recognition. He’s a genuinely nice lad and an asset to our team.”

The award evening.

Robert Forrester, Chief Executive of Vertu Motors said: “We’re delighted that Aaron has received this acknowledgement and are very proud of him.

“Apprentices are the life-blood of our business, training the next generation of colleagues who will continue to follow the principles of Vertu Motors.”

These awards not only celebrate the outstanding accomplishments of exceptional apprentices like Aaron, but also the businesses that nurture their growth, and the individuals who fervently champion the cause of apprenticeships across the country.

The Department for Education has ranked Vertu Motors plc 98th on the list of the top 100 employers in the UK for its commitment to providing exceptional apprenticeship opportunities.

Compiled annually by the Department for Education, in partnership with High Fliers Research, the employer rankings showcase England's outstanding apprenticeship employers. The rankings aim to assist future apprentices, parents, and career advisers in identifying apprenticeship opportunities at the country's leading employers.

In March 2023, 7.4% of Vertu Motors plc colleagues were apprentices, showcasing the Group's commitment to providing valuable training opportunities. Additionally, between April 1, 2022, and March 31, 2023, 203 apprentices embarked on their apprenticeship journey with Vertu Motors plc.