Melissa Libberton is one of the 1,600 apprentices currently taking part in the Amazon Apprenticeship programme. 5,000 apprenticeships have been offered in the UK in the last 10 years.

Melissa works at the Amazon fulfilment centre in Doncaster iPort as a Health and Safety Technician and is studying a Health and Safety Coordination degree through the Amazon Apprenticeship programme. Melissa is six months into her degree and will graduate in 2024.

Prior to joining Amazon, Melissa trained as a hairdresser before moving on to a finance role. Shortly after this career change, Melissa realised that a career in finance wasn’t right for her, and whilst marshalling car rallies in her spare time, discovered she was interested in health and safety.

Melissa heard about the Amazon Apprenticeship programme and decided to apply as she had a desire to learn more about health and safety and had also heard great things about working for Amazon.

Melissa explains what she enjoys about her role at Amazon. “I thoroughly enjoy working with such a great team of people who are supportive, friendly and diverse,” she said. “Amazon presents great opportunities and is a company where you can progress rapidly in building your career.”

To anyone considering joining the Amazon Apprenticeship programme, Melissa said: “My advice would be to go for it, and push yourself to make steps towards the career you are interested in. Don’t be afraid to ask questions - someone will always be there to help, and everyone wants to see you succeed.”

To mark the tenth year of the Amazon Apprenticeship programme, Brit-nominated, South London artist Cat Burns was the headline act at a mentoring event for 200 aspiring apprentices in one of Amazon’s largest fulfilment centres in the UK, marking the tenth anniversary of the company’s apprenticeship programme.

The audience included Amazon employees and apprentices, alongside 200 members of Apprentice Nation, the career development platform, that uses the power of music to inspire 16-25-year olds to shape their future.

In addition to the concert, attendees were given a tour of the centre, which is equipped with advanced Amazon robotics technology, to experience a behind the scenes look at what happens when they click ‘buy’ on the Amazon website and see the technology used to help deliver for millions of customers around the world every day. The Apprentice Nation members also took part in career development activities and a mass mentoring session with Amazon apprentices, employees and industry leaders from Lucozade and Havas, sharing their career stories and advice.

When the Amazon apprenticeship programme launched in 2013, it had one scheme - engineering - and only six apprentices. Five are still employees of the business today and are flourishing as engineers in fulfilment centres in Dunfermline, Rugeley and Swansea. This year, Amazon has offered hundreds of full-time apprenticeship roles across the UK starting at entry-level and including around 250 degree-level apprenticeships in over 30 different schemes ranging from engineering to broadcast production, warehouse team leaders to buying and merchandising.

In total, since the launch of the Amazon apprenticeship programme in 2013, there have been 5,000 Amazon apprenticeships offered in the UK. The vast majority (85%) of employees who completed their apprenticeships have gone on to build successful careers at Amazon and currently 79% remain working with the company today. There are also over 1,600 apprentices currently taking part in the apprenticeship programme, making it one of the largest and broadest apprenticeship schemes in the UK.

Amazon also launched new apprenticeship programmes for 2023 including cyber security and information communications technicians. The new apprenticeships highlight Amazon’s ongoing commitment to creating jobs and providing opportunities for training and up-skilling across the UK.

Speaking at the event, double-platinum-selling Cat Burns said: “It’s been amazing to support young people with Apprentice Nation and celebrate ten years of Amazon apprenticeships in this incredible robotics fulfilment centre with such an inspiring group of people. So much of my own journey has been about ‘learning on the job’ and I know how valuable it is to have relatable mentors to offer support along the way. This event has shown just how powerful the combination of music and mentorship can be.”

Amazon’s UK Country Manager, John Boumphrey, speaking at the event said: “We are exceptionally proud to be celebrating 10 years of our apprenticeship programme, providing opportunities for upskilling and retraining for people of all ages, at all stages of their careers. Apprenticeships are key to equipping people with the skills they need to progress in today’s labour market, and we now offer one of the broadest and largest apprenticeship programmes in the UK. From young people entering the workplace for the first time, to older people looking to take their skills and careers in a new direction, our apprenticeship schemes illustrate that, at Amazon, there are opportunities for everyone.”

Stephen Greene CBE, CEO RockCorps & Producer of Apprentice Nation, said: “This is a time where we are all questioning university as being the dominant career route. There are many other ways to a career. That is what Apprentice Nation does - offers options - in this case through our exciting and unique partnership with Amazon. We are stoked to have Cat Burns perform in Dartford and share her inspiring story with others. What an artist!”