Doncaster aesthetics business and a multi-award-winning hair salon join forces to launch wellness initiative supporting NHS staff, emergency service workers, and carers

Adam Feast Aesthetics and multi-award-winning HoneyComb Hair have joined forces to launch an extensive wellness initiative supporting NHS staff, emergency service workers, and carers.

The "Strength in Self-Care" campaign, spearheaded by NHS Advanced Clinical Practitioner Adam Feast, marks a significant step forward in

recognising and supporting the well-being needs of healthcare professionals.

Adam, based in Carcroft, brings a unique perspective to aesthetic treatments from his extensive medical background.

Adam Feast.

"After eight years as a frontline paramedic and now working as an Advanced Clinical Practitioner, I've seen firsthand how the demanding nature of healthcare work affects our workforce," he said.

“This campaign isn't just about aesthetic treatments – it's about giving our healthcare heroes a moment to prioritise themselves."

The partnership between Adam Feast Aesthetics and HoneyComb Hair creates a comprehensive self-care hub for healthcare workers.

"When you spend your life taking care of others, it's easy to forget about taking care of yourself," Feast explains. "I've treated countless colleagues who admit they've neglected their wellbeing. This campaign is my way of saying, ‘It's okay to prioritise yourself sometimes.'"

Adam Feast when he was a paramedic.

HoneyComb Hair, known for its exceptional standards in hair care services, is expanding its existing NHS discount program to match Adam Feast Aesthetics' initiative. Previously offering NHS discounts three days a week, the salon will now extend a 15 per cent discount to all NHS staff, emergency service workers, and carers, available seven days a week for the next four months.

"The response from our NHS clients has been overwhelming," shares Feast. "They often tell me how these treatments aren't just about appearance – they're about feeling confident during those long shifts, about walking into difficult situations feeling like their best selves. That's what drives our mission."

The clinic, operating from within HoneyComb Hair's prestigious salon, offers a range of treatments, including • Anti-wrinkle injections, • Premium, advanced dermal fillers • B12 and hayfever injections, • Weight loss treatments and the latest in skin-boosting technology.

What sets Adam Feast Aesthetics apart is its unique medical approach.

Adam at work.

"My clinical experience backs every treatment we offer," Feast emphasises. "When clients choose us, they're not just getting an aesthetic treatment – they're getting hospital-grade safety standards and a practitioner who understands emergency protocols. That's particularly reassuring for my healthcare colleagues who understand the importance of medical expertise."

The "Strength in Self-Care" campaign runs from April through July 2025, offering special rates for healthcare workers across both businesses.

"We're creating more than just a discount program," Adam continued. "We're building a community where those who care for others can feel cared for themselves."

For more information about the "Strength in Self-Care" campaign or to book a consultation, visit www.thehoneycombhair.co.uk/aesthetics or

look at Adam Feast Aesthetics on Facebook and Instagram.