Domino’s, the nation’s best-loved pizza company, is set to open its latest new store - jobs available
The store will be located at 77 High Street, Maltby, S66 7BL, providing delicious pizza, hand made with fresh dough, vine-ripened tomato sauce and always 100 per cent mozzarella.
The store will be open seven days a week from 11am - 11pm and is currently recruiting for roles, including shift managers, pizza-makers, and delivery drivers.
Domino’s latest opening in Maltby marks the second Domino’s store to open in the Rotherham area.
For those looking to make some extra ‘dough’, Domino's Maltby store is hiring and offering flexible working shifts to fit around existing schedules, with many training and progression opportunities.
Apply to be a pizza-maker or a dough-livery driver now, by visiting the Domino’s recruitment website or asking in store.
Danny Unwin, Area Manager said: We’re excited to come to Maltby, to deliver the nation’s favourite pizza. We are passionate about enhancing our new community with employment opportunities, where people from Maltby can grow and develop their careers.
"Over 90 percent of Domino’s store managers started in-store or as a delivery driver, so whether you’re looking for a few extra hours or a completely new career path, there are roles to suit everyone.”
The store is celebrating with a ribbon cutting ceremony on 12th February at 11am, where the Mayor, charity partners, local community members and customers are invited to meet the new store team and of course, try some freshly prepared Domino’s pizza.
The store will be giving out 100 free personal pizzas to the first 100 customers.
For the first two weeks of being open, they are offering any size pizza for £6.99 collection. They will also be offering £1 personal size pizzas with all profits going to Domino’s charity partner Teenage Cancer Trust. Ask in store for details.