Domino’s, the nation’s best-loved pizza company, is set to open its latest new store - jobs available

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The store will be located at 77 High Street, Maltby, S66 7BL, providing delicious pizza, hand made with fresh dough, vine-ripened tomato sauce and always 100 per cent mozzarella.

The store will be open seven days a week from 11am - 11pm and is currently recruiting for roles, including shift managers, pizza-makers, and delivery drivers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Domino’s latest opening in Maltby marks the second Domino’s store to open in the Rotherham area.

Domino’s, the nation’s best-loved pizza company, is set to open its latest new store.

For those looking to make some extra ‘dough’, Domino's Maltby store is hiring and offering flexible working shifts to fit around existing schedules, with many training and progression opportunities.

Apply to be a pizza-maker or a dough-livery driver now, by visiting the Domino’s recruitment website or asking in store.

Danny Unwin, Area Manager said: We’re excited to come to Maltby, to deliver the nation’s favourite pizza. We are passionate about enhancing our new community with employment opportunities, where people from Maltby can grow and develop their careers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Over 90 percent of Domino’s store managers started in-store or as a delivery driver, so whether you’re looking for a few extra hours or a completely new career path, there are roles to suit everyone.”

The store is celebrating with a ribbon cutting ceremony on 12th February at 11am, where the Mayor, charity partners, local community members and customers are invited to meet the new store team and of course, try some freshly prepared Domino’s pizza.

The store will be giving out 100 free personal pizzas to the first 100 customers.