The store is open seven days a week from 11am – 11pm serving up freshly prepared Domino’s favourites, including Pepperoni Passion and Vegi Supreme alongside new additions such as the recently launched Ultimate Lasagne and Ultimate Carbonara Pizzas.

Danny Unwin, Area Manager at Maltby Domino’s said: “We are delighted to launch our new store in Maltby, delivering 20 new jobs to the local area. Now even more pizza fans can experience our delicious menu at home, whilst our modern new store also offers great collection deals for those looking for a convenient treat. We’re really looking forward to settling in and building strong lasting relationships with the local community, helping to deliver a better future through food people love.”

Kelly Scott, Head of Youth Work and Programs at Teenage Cancer Trust said: “It's been wonderful to be part of the Maltby grand opening and observe the teamwork amongst the colleagues. I absolutely loved making my own pizza, it was so much harder that I thought it would be! Domino’s have been a phenomenal support to Teenage Cancer Trust since 2015. Domino’s has donated thousands of pizzas to our pizza parties

Earning their dough by preparing pizzas.

which enable our Youth Support Coordinators who we fund in the NHS, to bring young people together to support each other through cancer treatment.”

The store held an exciting grand opening ceremony where the Rotherham Town Council Mayor Coun Robert Taylor, charity partners, local community members and customers were invited to meet the new store team, and of course, try some freshly prepared Domino’s pizza.

The store gave out 100 free personal pizzas to the first 100 customers. They are offering any size pizza for £6.99 collection up until 25th February. Ask in store for details.

