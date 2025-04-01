Discount chain B&M to open another new store in Doncaster

By Darren Burke
Published 1st Apr 2025, 14:30 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Discount store B&M has announced the opening of a new store in Doncaster.

The launch of the new store in Rossington will create around 20 jobs for local people.

The discount retailer has taken possession of a former Co-op store which provides a space of 6,595sqft. which will undergo a comprehensive internal and external refurbishment programme before officially opening its doors at 8am on May 2.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Customers can expect to find a wide variety of branded groceries, including a range of food, drink and pet food.

Discount chain B&M, which already has a number of stores in Doncaster, including this one at Lakeside, is opening another branch in the city.Discount chain B&M, which already has a number of stores in Doncaster, including this one at Lakeside, is opening another branch in the city.
Discount chain B&M, which already has a number of stores in Doncaster, including this one at Lakeside, is opening another branch in the city.

There will also be a selection of quality health and beauty products, homeware, electricals, DIY essentials, toys, games, gifts and plenty more.

A spokesperson said: “We’re feeling extremely positive about the creation of more jobs for local people, and we hope customers are going to be delighted with their new store.

“We are all really excited to get the doors open and welcome new customers.”

Related topics:B&MDoncasterRossington

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice