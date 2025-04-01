Discount chain B&M to open another new store in Doncaster

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Discount store B&M has announced the opening of a new store in Doncaster.

The launch of the new store in Rossington will create around 20 jobs for local people.

The discount retailer has taken possession of a former Co-op store which provides a space of 6,595sqft. which will undergo a comprehensive internal and external refurbishment programme before officially opening its doors at 8am on May 2.

Customers can expect to find a wide variety of branded groceries, including a range of food, drink and pet food.

Discount chain B&M, which already has a number of stores in Doncaster, including this one at Lakeside, is opening another branch in the city.

There will also be a selection of quality health and beauty products, homeware, electricals, DIY essentials, toys, games, gifts and plenty more.

A spokesperson said: “We’re feeling extremely positive about the creation of more jobs for local people, and we hope customers are going to be delighted with their new store.

“We are all really excited to get the doors open and welcome new customers.”