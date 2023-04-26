Tunstall’s PNC IP and Lifeline Digital™ IP dispersed telecare alarm unit have been brought to market ahead of the phased digital transition across the UK. The transition, set to complete in 2025, will see market change driven by the required move from fixed line, analogue telephone to digital (IP) fibre network.

The new IP-enabled solutions will support a range of organisations in the ongoing delivery of successful services to vulnerable people across the UK, including social care and housing providers, alarm receiving centres, and TEC providers, particularly as the solutions support open protocols and could operate with equipment from other technology providers.

On the launch of the new products, Gavin Bashar, Managing Director at Tunstall Healthcare UK&I commented: “We’ve listened to the needs of our customers and the market as a whole and our new solutions offer providers a robust digital-first solution that they can harness. While the digital transition has been ongoing, we’ve been deploying our end-to-end process which includes meticulous research and development, manufacturing, and testing processes to ensure that any product or solution we deliver to market is ready to go, reliable and safe to use.”

Gavin Bashar, Managing Director at Tunstall Healthcare UK&I

PNC IP is a new generation of Tunstall’s secured and accredited Alarm Handling software, enabled with IP Protocols. The new solution will improve the effectiveness and efficiency of monitoring centres, with rapid alarm handling, call allocation, clear workflows, recording and reporting. It has been built around the needs of diverse customers and provides wrap-around 24 hour support. Software as a Solution (SaaS) deployment is proven, scalable and cybersecure, being compliant to ISO27001 standards, and can be combined with additional modules to support smarter back-office and referral processes. Tunstall has developed PNC IP with the ability to handle digital (IP) and analogue calls as the UK telephony infrastructure migrates, providing service continuity.

Lifeline Digital, the innovative new digital home hub, has been designed to support the Tunstall ecosystem and CENELEC SCAIP the industry standard protocol. While the new product offers consistency for customers from a management perspective, it is flexible and future proof, providing a breadth of connectivity options including WiFi, Android and iOS. The hub supports existing peripheral devices and can connect up to 64 telecare sensors. An updated speaker design presents exceptional sound quality, full duplex speech and echo cancellation, alongside a simple three button operation, and LED brightness that is customisable.

Gavin continued: “Our new Lifeline Digital Unit and PNC IP are the first of many innovations. Over time you’ll see us deliver increased service flexibility and feature enhancements as we continue on our digital journey. We want to make the transition as seamless for our customers and as safe as possible for citizens across the UK who use health, social care and housing services, and our new products have been designed to do just that.”

Tunstall has been at the forefront of technology innovation for the health, housing and social care markets since 1957. Originally founded as a small television repair shop in Doncaster, the company has experienced exponential growth which now employs around 3,000 people to support more than five million people across 18 countries,

including those living with dementia, learning disabilities, physical disabilities and long-term health conditions.

The provider’s pioneering software, hardware and services enable providers to deliver integrated, efficient and person-centred care in the community, and empower people to live more independently and with an improved quality of life.

