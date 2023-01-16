Detailed planning consent granted on 400,000 sq ft logistics facility in Doncaster
CBRE’s Industrial team in Leeds, alongside Colliers, has been instructed as joint agents on the 405,411 sq ft Eclipse logistics development in South Yorkshire on behalf of specialist European real estate investor, Blackbrook.
The Grade A, smart logistics space in Doncaster is expected to achieve a BREEAM Excellent certification on completion. Detailed planning consent was granted in December by Doncaster Council, and works will start this month. The speculative development unit has a target completion for December 2023.
Investment in the carbon neutral building offers 381,150 sq ft of warehouse/industrial space, as well as Grade A two-storey office accommodation totalling more than 24,000 sq ft, and 26 EV charging points will also be on site. The high quality, modern specifications include 18-metre clear heights; 5T floor loads, 40 docks and 4 Euro Docks and is optimised for a single occupier.
Mike Baugh, Executive Director at CBRE said: “With demand in the region outstripping supply, the investment by Blackbrook into this smart logistics facility is very welcome and sought after. Carbon neutrality is no longer a question of choice, it is beyond a necessity. It is also ideally placed to capitalise on excellent, high quality logistics connections, as well as attracting talent from a large workforce.”
Alice Vacani, Vice President at Blackbrook said: “We are excited to be working with the team on this logistics facility, which will be developed with best-in-class technical and ESG specifications in the heart of Yorkshire.”