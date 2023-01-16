Detailed planning consent granted on 400,000 sq ft logistics facility in Doncaster

The Grade A, smart logistics space in Doncaster is expected to achieve a BREEAM Excellent certification on completion. Detailed planning consent was granted in December by Doncaster Council, and works will start this month. The speculative development unit has a target completion for December 2023.

Investment in the carbon neutral building offers 381,150 sq ft of warehouse/industrial space, as well as Grade A two-storey office accommodation totalling more than 24,000 sq ft, and 26 EV charging points will also be on site. The high quality, modern specifications include 18-metre clear heights; 5T floor loads, 40 docks and 4 Euro Docks and is optimised for a single occupier.

Mike Baugh, Executive Director at CBRE said: “With demand in the region outstripping supply, the investment by Blackbrook into this smart logistics facility is very welcome and sought after. Carbon neutrality is no longer a question of choice, it is beyond a necessity. It is also ideally placed to capitalise on excellent, high quality logistics connections, as well as attracting talent from a large workforce.”

The 405,411 sq ft Eclipse logistics development