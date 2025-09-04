Derelict Doncaster club is sold at auction for £350,000

A derelict Doncaster social club has been sold at auction for £350,000 – after going on the market described as having “huge residential development potential.”

Stainforth Central Club in Silver Street went under the hammer with a guide price of £300,000 – but attracted significant bids.

The club, which has been empty for a number of years, has fallen into disrepair and boasts a large plot of land to its rear.

Ahead of the sale, a spokesperson for vendors Auction House said: “This is an exceptional opportunity to acquire a substantial site in the heart of Stainforth – formerly operating as the Stainforth Central Club.

"Situated prominently on Silver Street, this property benefits from excellent visibility, strong local footfall, and close proximity to local shops, amenities, and Hatfield & Stainforth railway station, less than a mile away.

It said the club was “positioned on a busy thoroughfare in the heart of the community, with easy access to Doncaster and the wider region” with a “generous footprint offering significant development flexibility.

It added: “Given the site’s size and position, it would lend itself perfectly to a residential scheme, subject to the necessary planning consents.

"Currently configured as a former members’ club with large open-plan areas, ancillary rooms, and service facilities, it is suitable for repurposing in its current form or as part of a redevelopment plan.

"The property is ideally placed for residential redevelopment, benefitting from excellent public transport links, local schools, and nearby services. Its size and location make it equally attractive to developers, investors, and community-focused buyers.”

"Whether your vision is to transform it into much-needed housing, create a mixed-use scheme, or breathe new life into it as a hospitality or community venue, this is a rare chance to acquire a landmark site with outstanding future potential.”