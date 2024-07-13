Deputy Prime Minister backs South Yorkshire to be “an engine of growth” following meeting with mayor

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner has spoken about the ability of South Yorkshire to be an engine of growth and her ambition to “relight the fire of our regions” following a meeting at 10 Downing Street.

England’s elected ‘metro’ mayors were invited to discussions with Ms Rayner and Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Tuesday (July 9), as reported by the Local Democracy Reporting Service. South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard joined the discussion online as he had Covid.

The two leaders set out their ambitions for each mayor to deliver economic growth working hand-in-hand with central government to benefit local people.

They confirmed that the mayors will get new powers over planning, skills, employment support and transport, plus integrated funding settlements to local leaders who demonstrate exemplary handling of public money. Mayors will also develop local growth plans which will help harness local strengths and deliver new opportunities, unblocking problems standing in the way.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner meeting elected 'metro' mayors at 10 Downing Street (South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard attended online as he has Covid). Picture: Number 10 photostream

The Deputy Prime Minister also reiterated the government’s commitment to widening devolution to more areas, encouraging more local authorities to come together and take on new powers.

Sir Keir Starmer said: “We are delivering on our vision to put power and trust back into hands of local people in South Yorkshire.

“That means instead of Westminster dictating what happens in Doncaster, Sheffield or Barnsley, we are giving local leaders, like local mayor Oliver Coppard, the tools they need to make crucial decisions that will tackle inequalities and unlock the huge potential in their area.

“Our approach will create new opportunities for South Yorkshire and ensure it sits at the very heart of boosting economic growth right across the UK.”

The government says it will also establish a Council of Nations and Regions bringing together the Prime Minister, the First Ministers of Scotland and Wales, the First and deputy First Minister of Northern Ireland, and the mayors of combined authorities.

Angela Rayner said: “From Doncaster to Steel City and across the county, South Yorkshire has all the potential to be engine of growth, which we can achieve working in partnership, with new devolved powers.

“We want to relight the fire of our regions to drive growth in every part of this country, and to do this properly we need people who know their areas best to have their say.

“That’s why it’s so important we work hand-in-hand with our mayors to harness the potential of our towns and cities, tackle regional inequalities and to make a difference to people’s lives.

“But I want to take devolution even further and expand our offer to other areas – and I invite local leaders from parts of England without a mayor to come forward and speak to us about how we can work with you to transform your regions.”

Oliver Coppard said following the meeting: “The relationship between the government and mayors is central to restoring growth across the country. That is why I am so pleased that in their first full week in office, the Prime Minister and Deputy Prime Minister have sent a clear signal that they want to work with mayors to deliver bigger and better local economies that allow everyone to stay near and go far.

“South Yorkshire is home to the largest cleantech cluster in the UK and the world’s first and best advanced manufacturing innovation district. By capitalising on these unique strengths in partnership with government, we can create a healthier, wealthier and greener South Yorkshire”.