Coun Jones was given a tour of Agemaspark’s premises and shown how the company is putting its new and pioneering 3D metal printing technique into practice, resulting in major reductions in cycle times for multi-impression mould tools.

Agemaspark developed the innovative technique to improve the efficiency of a mould tool by as much as 20% and invested in the 3D metal printing machine needed to allow the company to create the tools.

Paul Stockhill, managing director at Agemaspark, said: “We were thrilled to welcome Doncaster Council’s Deputy Mayor to our site. It was great to show him around and introduce him to our team.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paul (left) with Councillor Jones and an Agemaspark team member

“We were extremely proud to showcase our new machinery that will enable us to deliver the highly efficient advanced manufacturing process through a conformal cooling technique to produce laser-sintered inserts for mould tools.

“There are so many benefits resulting in trials from our mould tools, they not only save time and money for business, but also reduce their environmental impact as a time when we all need to be looking at our green credentials.

“This is a very exciting time for our company, and we are proud to be delivering a more eco-friendly and efficient process to produce plastic components from our factory in Doncaster.”

Agemaspark is pioneering this new ground-breaking process as it will offer new innovative ways to make intricate inserts that can be processed with cooling not currently possible without using expensive heat transfer materials.

Deputy Mayor, Glyn Jones, said: “Being a former toolmaker myself, it was great to be able to go back to the shop floor, as such and it was a real privilege to visit Agemaspark. The advancements that have been made have developed at a tremendous speed and it’s great to see a local company at the forefront of that technology. It’s great to know that Doncaster’s long and established manufacturing credentials are still going strong.”

For more information about Agemaspark – specialists in precision engineering – visit www.agemaspark.com