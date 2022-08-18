Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Amanda Johnston, Innovation Manager at the National Centre of Excellence for Food Engineering, part of Sheffield Hallam University.

​​​​​​It is the largest in the UK, bigger than aerospace and automotive combined. In 2019 the GVA from food and drink generated in Sheffield was equivalent to that of the whole of the North East of England.

Food and drink manufacturers provide employment, apprenticeships, investment in research and development – and give local areas a sense of pride and identity.The companies who make Mr Kipling Cakes, Basset’s Wine Gums, New York Bagels and KP Nuts, as well as a whole range of ready meals, fresh sandwiches and takeaway foods are all based in South Yorkshire. And let’s not forget local heroes, Henderson’s Relish, Maxons sweets and Yorkshire Crisps.

The food and drink manufacturing sector and net zero

The National Centre of Excellence for Food Engineering - part of Sheffield Hallam University - is based in a state-of-the-art food-grade facility in Attercliffe.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sustainability and a drive to achieve net zero are a pressing issue for the food and drink sector.

Reflecting this, The National Centre of Excellence for Food Engineering (NCEFE) – part of Sheffield Hallam University - is sponsoring Large Business of the Year at the South Yorkshire Sustainability Awards.

A recent study by the Food and Drink Federation (FDF), the sector’s representative body, reported that members have lowered CO2 emissions by 58 per cent since 1990.

They have also cut water consumption by 39.4 per cent, successfully contributing to an industry-wide target to reduce water use by 20 per cent.

As part of the university’s extensive academic education, expertise and innovation offer for the sector, the NCEFE collaborates on ground-breaking projects such as the South Yorkshire Sustainability Centre which focuses on many industrial sectors including food and drink manufacturing.

From its state-of-the-art food-grade facility in Attercliffe, industry-savvy academics deliver collaborative research with regional, national and global businesses to ensure the sustainable production and availability of affordable healthy food.

During a recent visit, South Yorkshire’s Mayor Oliver Coppard said: “The NCEFE is an excellent example of the outstanding research centres found right here in South Yorkshire, at the cutting edge of technology, sustainability, and skills growth.”

NCEFE recently collaborated with ZECK Global after recognising their new process heating technology had enormous potential within the food manufacturing sector.

Our rigorous testing validated the organisation's claims that the technology would reduce the energy consumption of current manufacturing methods by 90 per cent, offer zero carbon emission potential and provide a substantial upgrade to food manufacturing security.