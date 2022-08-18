Delivering net zero for South Yorkshire - the case for the food and drink manufacturing sector
In a city region dominated by narratives about aerospace, automotive and advanced manufacturing, our food and drink sector is often overlooked.
It is the largest in the UK, bigger than aerospace and automotive combined. In 2019 the GVA from food and drink generated in Sheffield was equivalent to that of the whole of the North East of England.
Food and drink manufacturers provide employment, apprenticeships, investment in research and development – and give local areas a sense of pride and identity.The companies who make Mr Kipling Cakes, Basset’s Wine Gums, New York Bagels and KP Nuts, as well as a whole range of ready meals, fresh sandwiches and takeaway foods are all based in South Yorkshire. And let’s not forget local heroes, Henderson’s Relish, Maxons sweets and Yorkshire Crisps.
The food and drink manufacturing sector and net zero
Most Popular
-
1
Doncaster Sheffield Airport: Crisis-hit site 'could close at end of October'
-
2
Aldi increases pay for warehouse colleagues and boosts night premium payments
-
3
Treat yourself when the artisan market returns to Doncaster this weekend
-
4
Here are where the cheapest fuel prices are today in Doncaster
-
5
Lontra begins ramping recruitment for new £17m facility in Doncaster with 300 jobs up for grabs
Sustainability and a drive to achieve net zero are a pressing issue for the food and drink sector.
Reflecting this, The National Centre of Excellence for Food Engineering (NCEFE) – part of Sheffield Hallam University - is sponsoring Large Business of the Year at the South Yorkshire Sustainability Awards.
A recent study by the Food and Drink Federation (FDF), the sector’s representative body, reported that members have lowered CO2 emissions by 58 per cent since 1990.
They have also cut water consumption by 39.4 per cent, successfully contributing to an industry-wide target to reduce water use by 20 per cent.
As part of the university’s extensive academic education, expertise and innovation offer for the sector, the NCEFE collaborates on ground-breaking projects such as the South Yorkshire Sustainability Centre which focuses on many industrial sectors including food and drink manufacturing.
From its state-of-the-art food-grade facility in Attercliffe, industry-savvy academics deliver collaborative research with regional, national and global businesses to ensure the sustainable production and availability of affordable healthy food.
During a recent visit, South Yorkshire’s Mayor Oliver Coppard said: “The NCEFE is an excellent example of the outstanding research centres found right here in South Yorkshire, at the cutting edge of technology, sustainability, and skills growth.”
NCEFE recently collaborated with ZECK Global after recognising their new process heating technology had enormous potential within the food manufacturing sector.
Our rigorous testing validated the organisation's claims that the technology would reduce the energy consumption of current manufacturing methods by 90 per cent, offer zero carbon emission potential and provide a substantial upgrade to food manufacturing security.
Our South Yorkshire food and drink heroes are part of a manufacturing heritage of which we should be extremely proud – not least because of the incredible work they are doing to reduce the carbon footprint of the food we eat every day.