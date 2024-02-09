Customers' shock as long-standing Doncaster jeweller announces closure

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

D Bennett Jewellers, which has been based in Mexborough for more than 30 years, will close this weekend.

Announcing the closure on social media, a spokesman said: “Due to unforeseen circumstances, we have had to make the difficult decision to close our doors on Saturday 10 February.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We want to thank each and every one of you for your custom and support over the last 30+ years. We have made many friends and had lots of laughs throughout this time and would like to wish you all the best in the future.”

A Doncaster jewellery store has closed its doors after more than 30 years. (Photo: Pixabay).

The announcement was met with upset by customers of the store, which is based in High Street.

“Such a shame to hear this,” wrote one. “Bought all my gold from here and always been top quality stuff – only shop I go to absolutely devastated – all the best.”

Another said: “That is v. sad - wish you all the best for the future. Mexborough won't quite be the same without you.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another posted: “So sad, another business gone from Mexborough. Always liked this shop. Good luck for the future