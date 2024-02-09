Customers' shock as long-standing Doncaster jeweller announces closure
D Bennett Jewellers, which has been based in Mexborough for more than 30 years, will close this weekend.
Announcing the closure on social media, a spokesman said: “Due to unforeseen circumstances, we have had to make the difficult decision to close our doors on Saturday 10 February.
"We want to thank each and every one of you for your custom and support over the last 30+ years. We have made many friends and had lots of laughs throughout this time and would like to wish you all the best in the future.”
The announcement was met with upset by customers of the store, which is based in High Street.
“Such a shame to hear this,” wrote one. “Bought all my gold from here and always been top quality stuff – only shop I go to absolutely devastated – all the best.”
Another said: “That is v. sad - wish you all the best for the future. Mexborough won't quite be the same without you.”
Another posted: “So sad, another business gone from Mexborough. Always liked this shop. Good luck for the future
Another customer posted: “This is sad news as this is my favourite jewellers. I’ve been coming for years and got my engagement wedding and eternity rings from you along with other jewellry. I would like to wish you well for the future and good luck either in retirement or any new venture you decide to embark upon.”