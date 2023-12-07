Crunch time as 10 chip shops - one in Doncaster - make Takeaway of the Year final
It has been another tough day at the ‘offish’ for the expert judging panel which had the tricky task of assessing an impressive selection of fish and chip shops from around the UK.
Examination of industry knowledge, eco credentials, employer responsibilities and more, saw the original shortlist of 40 contenders become 20 and now 10 hopefuls are gearing up for mystery visits - the final factor in determining which will be crowned chip shop champion.
The purpose of the rigorous evaluation stages being to encourage chippies to raise their standards and surpass their own expectations of how successful their businesses can be.
The fish and chip shops on tenterhooks for the results are:
Scotland
The Fish Works, Largs
County Durham
Yarm Road Fish and Chips, Darlington
Yorkshire
Lighthouse Fisheries of Flamborough, Bridlington
Mister C’s, Selby
The Fish Bank, Sherburn-in-Elmet
Auckley Friery, Doncaster
Lincolnshire
Marina Fish & Chips, Skegness
Wales
Finney’s Fish and Chips, Benllech
Ship Deck, Caerphilly
Zero Plus Fish & Chips, Cardiff
The Takeaway of the Year category is sponsored by McWhinneys, Oilchef, Pukka, Smales, Colbecks, Friars Pride, VA Whitely and BD Signs.
Awards organiser and National Federation of Fish Friers President Andrew Crook, comments: “To be awarded Takeaway of the Year status by the fish and chip industry is something that many a chip shop business wants to attain. It’s not an easy thing to accomplish and we’re incredibly happy for, and proud of, these 10 brilliant finalists which are edging nearer to what will be a truly amazing outcome for one of them.”
Seafood from Norway is the principal sponsor for the awards, with Victoria Braathen, UK Director of the Norwegian Seafood Council, saying: “There’s some serious talent in this finalists’ line up for the Takeaway of the Year. We’re honoured to be supporting these awards which highlights the fantastic work that goes on behind the scenes to put great fish and chips on people’s tables across Britain.
“From responsible sourcing, right through to cooking techniques that have been perfected over generations – every element of the process is so important for producing the UK’s favourite dish. We wish all of the finalists the best of luck.”