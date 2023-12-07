Crunch time as 10 chip shops - one in Doncaster - make Takeaway of the Year final

Ten ‘sea-riously’ great chip shops are today announced as Takeaway of the Year finalists for the 2024 edition of the National Fish and Chip Awards.

It has been another tough day at the ‘offish’ for the expert judging panel which had the tricky task of assessing an impressive selection of fish and chip shops from around the UK.

Examination of industry knowledge, eco credentials, employer responsibilities and more, saw the original shortlist of 40 contenders become 20 and now 10 hopefuls are gearing up for mystery visits - the final factor in determining which will be crowned chip shop champion.

The purpose of the rigorous evaluation stages being to encourage chippies to raise their standards and surpass their own expectations of how successful their businesses can be.

The Doncaster chippy has made it into the final ten.

The fish and chip shops on tenterhooks for the results are:

Scotland

The Fish Works, Largs

County Durham

Yarm Road Fish and Chips, Darlington

Yorkshire

Lighthouse Fisheries of Flamborough, Bridlington

Mister C’s, Selby

The Fish Bank, Sherburn-in-Elmet

Auckley Friery, Doncaster

Lincolnshire

Marina Fish & Chips, Skegness

Wales

Finney’s Fish and Chips, Benllech

Ship Deck, Caerphilly

Zero Plus Fish & Chips, Cardiff

The Takeaway of the Year category is sponsored by McWhinneys, Oilchef, Pukka, Smales, Colbecks, Friars Pride, VA Whitely and BD Signs.

Awards organiser and National Federation of Fish Friers President Andrew Crook, comments: “To be awarded Takeaway of the Year status by the fish and chip industry is something that many a chip shop business wants to attain. It’s not an easy thing to accomplish and we’re incredibly happy for, and proud of, these 10 brilliant finalists which are edging nearer to what will be a truly amazing outcome for one of them.”

Seafood from Norway is the principal sponsor for the awards, with Victoria Braathen, UK Director of the Norwegian Seafood Council, saying: “There’s some serious talent in this finalists’ line up for the Takeaway of the Year. We’re honoured to be supporting these awards which highlights the fantastic work that goes on behind the scenes to put great fish and chips on people’s tables across Britain.

“From responsible sourcing, right through to cooking techniques that have been perfected over generations – every element of the process is so important for producing the UK’s favourite dish. We wish all of the finalists the best of luck.”

The 10 will be invited to the awards ceremony on 28 February 2024 at the Park Plaza Westminster Bridge in London, where ‘salmon’ special will announce the winner.