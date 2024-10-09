Crown Hotel Bawtry, Doncaster Rovers FC and Doncaster Belles unite for Breast Cancer Awareness Month
The initiative aims to raise awareness and support for breast cancer research and patients.
The Bra Bank, located at the Crown Hotel Bawtry, encourages locals to donate gently used bras, which will be recycled to raise funds for Cancer Research UK and the money raised throughout Pink Bawtry will go directly to fund Breast Cancer Research.
The Crown Hotel have already raised over £2,100 including gift aid for this incredible charity when some of the staff ran Pretty Muddy in Sheffield and Race for Life in Doncaster and becoming a bra donation point was there next step in there fundraising efforts.
Every bra or money donation makes a difference in the fight against breast cancer, helping to support ongoing research and provide much-needed aid to those affected.
Unfortunately breast cancer remains one of the most common cancers in the United Kingdom, affecting both men and women. While it is predominantly seen in women with around 55,000 being diagnosed each year, men are also at risk with around 370 being diagnosed. Awareness is crucial for early detection and successful treatment.
Craig Dowie MD of The Crown Hotel said: “That’s why The Crown Hotel are so proud to have joined with Doncaster Rovers and Doncaster Belles after working together for over 10 years, to raise awareness and vital funds for CRUK by not only becoming a bra donation point but by joining 70 other businesses in Bawtry turning pink to try and raise £10,000 for this incredible charity.
"We look forward to working together with the clubs on future charity endeavours. Together we can make a difference.”
You can donate to Pink Bawtry via https://fundraise.cancerresearchuk.org/unite/pink-bawtry-2024
