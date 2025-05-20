Countdown to closure of Doncaster WHSmith as store nears last week of trading

High street giant WHSmith is counting down to the closure of its Doncaster store – with the Frenchgate branch set to enter its last week of trading.

Bosses at the retailer announced the closure in March as the long-established retailer refocuses its business towards airports and railway stations.

The store is scheduled to shut its doors on May 31.

Earlier this year, a spokesperson for WHSmith said: “We can confirm that the WHSmith store in Doncaster will be closing in May.

"It is no longer sustainable to continue to trade from this location and the decision has been taken to close the store as a result of the forthcoming lease expiry.

"We are disappointed to be losing our presence in Doncaster and we would like to thank all our customers for their support and for shopping with us.

"We are also extremely grateful for the commitment of our in store colleagues who we will support with this transition and redeploy to nearby stores, where possible.”

The store is also home to a Post Office branch.

A Post Office spokesperson said: “The operator for Doncaster Post Office has resigned as WHSmith has made the difficult decision to close the store where the branch is based.

“The vacancy has been advertised and we have received interest which we are progressing with.”

The store has been a permanent fixture inside the Frenchgate since its opening as the Arndale Centre in 1968.

Earlier this year, the High Street news, books and stationery giant announced it would be closing stores as it looked to refocus its business on railway stations and airports.

The firm agreed to sell its shops to Hobbycraft-owner Modella Capital with bosses saying they would rebrand the High Street chain as TGJones.

The WH Smith name is not being sold and will still be used at the airport, railway station and hospital outlets that are also not for sale.

Some stores will survive and will continue under the TGJones name but Doncaster is not one of them.

The first of WHSmith's 500 stores opened more than 230 years ago, operating as a news vendor. It has since grown into a major High Street and travel retailer.

The Doncaster Post Office was given a reprieve in 2022 after WHSmith changed its mind over a potential shutdown.

The branch was due to close after WHSmith said it had ‘resigned’ from its hosting role.

But the decision has reversed and the branch stayed open.

The closure of WH Smith is the latest in a long line of blows to Doncaster’s city centre shopping scene.

High Street giant Debenhams closed its branch in the Frenchgate centre, while big name retailers such as Woolworths and British Home Stores have also dispappeared in recent years.

Wilko also closed after the chain collapsed and Marks and Spencer is to close its city centre store to move to an out of town retail park this autumn.

The Post Office branch was opened in September 2017 after the closure of the historic Priory Place Post Office which had served as Doncaster’s main office for a number of decades.

The Grade II listed Priory Place building which formerly housed Doncaster’s Post Office was built in 1885 by local builder Frederick Masters and is also thought to be built on top of the last resting place of a Scottish king who ruled more than 700 years ago.

Historians and archaeologists believe one time King of the Scots Edward Balliol could have his last resting place beneath the distinctive red brick building.

Balliol, who ruled north of the border from 1332-36, died in Doncaster in 1367.