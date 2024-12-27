Experts have blamed ‘abysmal’ phone signal on a lack of investment in infrastructure in the UK. The rollout of 5G coverage suffered a major setback in 2020, and planning regulations in the UK make putting up new telephone masts “difficult”, Andy Aitken, co-founder of Honest, a new mobile provider, said.
Not being able to properly get a phone signal is one of the most infuriating experiences in our modern digital world. Whether you are trying to make a call or just check the football scores on a weekend, being left with zero bars and poor data can drive you up the wall.
But where are the places that are the absolute worst to try and get a signal? The Express reports that the team at Nomad have highlighted the 10 dead spots where you will get the worst coverage, using official data from Ofcom to identify them.
1. Aisholt, Somerset
A major signal dead spot can be found in the postcode of TA5 1AR in the village of Aisholt, Somerset. It also covers Lower Aisholt - and the rural area surrounding them. | Google Maps Photo: Google Maps
2. East Anstey, Devon
This village in Devon (EX16 9JT) is one of the dead spots. However it is a rural village with a population of just over 200 people, so perhaps it is not a surprise that it has dodgy phone signal. | Google Maps Photo: Google Maps
3. Hanbury, Worcestershire
For those in the postcode of B60 4BS in Hanbury, Worcestershire, you are likely to struggle to get a phone signal because it is one of the worst dead spots in the UK. It covers parts of the outskirts of the rural village including a first school. | Google Maps Photo: Google Maps
4. Higham, Kent
If you go down to the postcode of BB12 9BW in Kent you’re sure of a big surprise - except instead of Teddy Bears picnic it will be poor phone signal. This dead spot falls on the outskirts of the village of Higham and includes a street of houses. | Google Maps Photo: Google Maps
