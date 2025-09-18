Older pensioners could wipe nearly £170 a year off their bills with one simple application 📺

Pensioners aged 75+ can get a free TV licence if they receive Pension Credit

Applications can be made online, with eligibility checked directly with the DWP

Those already paying could get a refund for any unused months on their licence

You can apply from age 74 if you’re already on Pension Credit, so you’re covered in time

Pension Credit also unlocks wider benefits, including help with bills and NHS costs

For many households, the annual TV licence is a hefty bill – currently £169.50 a year.

But thousands of older pensioners could avoid paying it altogether. If you’re aged 75 or over and receive Pension Credit, you may be entitled to a completely free licence.

Here’s everything you need to know about who qualifies, how to apply, and the extra support available if you’re not yet claiming Pension Credit.

Who can get a free TV licence?

A free licence is available if:

You are 75 years old or older and

You, or your partner living at the same address, receive Pension Credit.

If both conditions apply, you can stop paying for your TV licence and apply for a free one instead.

The big catch is that free licences are only available to those on Pension Credit – but many eligible pensioners still aren’t claiming it - only around seven in 10 pensioners who qualify already receive it.

Crucially, Pension Credit doesn’t just unlock a free TV licence; it can also help with housing costs, heating bills, council tax, NHS dental care, and more.

To check if you’re entitled to Pension Credit, call the helpline on 0800 99 1234 (8am–6pm), or visit gov.uk/pension-credit. In Northern Ireland, call 0808 100 6165 or go to nidirect.gov.uk/pension-credit.

How to apply for a free TV licence

If you already have a paid-for TV licence, you don’t need to wait until it expires before applying for a free one.

You can apply for your free licence online through the TV Licensing website, and if you’ve already paid for part of the year, you could also get a refund for any unused months.

As part of your application, TV Licensing will check with the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) to confirm that you receive Pension Credit. To avoid delays, make sure the name on your licence matches the one held by the DWP.

Even if you don’t currently hold a licence, you can still apply online once you’re eligible. The process is straightforward, and once approved, you’ll be covered without needing to pay.

If you’re 74 and already receiving Pension Credit, you don’t need to wait until your birthday to act.

You can apply early, and your payments will automatically adjust so that you’re covered until you turn 75. After that, your free licence will kick in, and you’ll receive written confirmation.

