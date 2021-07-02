Shop Appy is an online marketplace which allows Doncaster residents to browse, book and buy from their local shops.

Glyn Jones, Deputy Mayor of Doncaster, said: “We’re coming out of the pandemic and we’re trying to reinvigorate business for Doncaster.

“This is a tool in our box to help businesses.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new app will support local businesses.

“ShopAppy is going to make a big difference.

"We already have lots of businesses signed up but we do encourage our local independents right across the borough to sign up and tap into another way to attract customers.

“We urge our businesses to sign up and we ask Doncaster residents to use the website and buy local.

“This is your online, local business community.

“Let’s do it for Doncaster.”

To mark its launch, a special event took place on Friday July 2 in Doncaster town centre where ShopAppy vouchers were handed out to lucky people and various entertainment was lined up.

There are already around 50 businesses signed up for Shop Appy.

One being K.D. Davis and Sons.

Matthew Davis from the greengrocer business, said: “It’s going to bring the high street to peoples door steps.

“It will generate more income for the town centre without people having to travel to the town centre.

Claire Bibby, from Shop Appy, said: “It’s a portal for local independent businesses.

“It’s important for any high street to be able to maintain their local businesses and this is an easy way to support them.”

Hannah Shekle from Dreambakes, said: “It will bring together different businesses in a supportive community, and enable us all to bring extra trade to one another - like the high street is meant to.

Anthony Firth from The Show Healer, said: “Doncaster is a great place to come and shop.

“It’s fabulous for a day out and you can get everything you need.

“The new website will make it easier to see what we have in stock, buy online and then come in to pick your shoes up or we can deliver them to wherever you want.

“Support your Doncaster shops.”