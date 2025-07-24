Shoppers are being urged to use gift cards soon as high street future hangs in the balance 🛍️

Iconic UK fashion chain River Island is at risk of collapse without creditor support

33 stores are set to close by January 2026 – full list of locations revealed below

The brand is seeking rent cuts, debt write-offs, and an emergency loan to survive

Hundreds of jobs are at risk as the retailer battles falling sales and rising costs

Online store and remaining branches continue trading while rescue plan is decided

An iconic UK fashion giant is teetering on the edge of collapse, with 33 stores set to close and hundreds of jobs at risk unless creditors approve drastic action.

River Island has been battling falling sales, mounting debts, and the relentless rise of fast fashion competitors, and store closures will hit high streets across the UK, including in Brighton, Oxford, Norwich, and Leeds.

But it’s not just job losses and store closures shoppers need to worry about – the River Island brand could vanish entirely.

That’s unless landlords and creditors vote in favour of a restructuring plan that includes rent cuts of up to 75%, debt write-offs, and a last-ditch emergency loan from the billionaire Lewis family, who have owned the company since it was founded in 1948.

If River Island disappears, it would mark the end of an era for many shoppers who have turned to the chain for affordable fashion for decades.

Why is River Island struggling?

Once a cornerstone of British high streets, River Island has been hammered by a perfect storm of rising costs, falling footfall, and online-only rivals offering fashion at rock-bottom prices.

Chief executive Ben Lewis recently admitted that the company’s physical footprint – with over 200 stores across the UK – was no longer in line with how customers shop, with a “well-documented migration from the high street to online” forcing a major rethink.

Accounts published earlier this year show the retailer made a £33.2 million pre-tax loss, with revenue dropping by 19% to £578.1 million.

The situation is now so precarious that if the proposed plan fails to win 75% approval from creditors, the company warns it will have “no option but to enter administration or other insolvency proceedings.”

Which River Island stores are closing?

33 River Island stores set to close - the affected shops are expected to remain open until January 2026, allowing the retailer to capitalise on peak trading before shutting their doors for good.

The following River Island stores are earmarked for closure:

Aylesbury

Bangor, Bloomfield

Barnstaple

Beckton

Brighton

Burton-upon-Trent

Cumbernauld

Didcot

Edinburgh, Princes Street

Falkirk

Gloucester

Great Yarmouth

Grimsby

Hanley

Hartlepool

Hereford

Kilmarnock

Kirkcaldy

Leeds, Birstall Park

Lisburn

Northwich

Norwich

Oxford

Perth

Poole

Rochdale

St Helens

Stockton-on-Tees

Surrey Quays

Sutton Coldfield

Taunton

Workington

Wrexham

Online shopping and other stores are still operating as normal, and customers can continue to shop and redeem gift cards for now.

But the longer-term future of the brand may depend on what happens in the High Court next week, where the fate of the restructuring plan will be decided.

