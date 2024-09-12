Access to in-person banking services continues to tighten - but there are alternatives 📉

Lloyds Banking Group will close nearly 300 of its branches by 2025

292 branches will be shut down, affecting numerous locations throughout the UK

Alternative options include community bankers visiting local venues and using Post Office banking services

Customers could also switch to other banks, though new branch openings are not guaranteed

Nearly 300 bank branches under the Lloyds Banking Group will close their doors to customers, the group has confirmed.

Lloyds, Halifax and Bank of Scotland will close at least 292 of their branches in 2024 and 2025. The full list of locations, and the dates on which they will close, is below.

If your local branch is closing and you still need in-person banking services, there are a few options you can explore.

Check if a Lloyds, Halifax or Bank of Scotland community banker is visiting your area, who will offer a private space at a local venue where you can discuss account inquiries and receive support - though they do not provide cash or counter services.

You can check whether a community banker is heading to your area on the respective bank’s website.

Many Post Offices also offer banking services, such as withdrawing cash and making deposits into your bank account.

You might also consider switching to a different bank with a local branch, though keep in mind that branch closures can happen at short notice, so there's no guarantee that a new bank branch will remain open indefinitely.

Bank of Scotland - 45 branches closed or closing

Aviemore : Main Road PH22 1RH - 11/06/2024

: Main Road PH22 1RH - 11/06/2024 Banff : 29 Low Street AB45 1AU - 30/07/2024

: 29 Low Street AB45 1AU - 30/07/2024 Bathgate : 50 Hopetoun Street EH48 4EU - 30/06/2025

: 50 Hopetoun Street EH48 4EU - 30/06/2025 Bonnyrigg : 24 High Street EH19 2AA - 16/10/2024

: 24 High Street EH19 2AA - 16/10/2024 Bowmore : Shore Street PA43 7LB - 08/05/2024

: Shore Street PA43 7LB - 08/05/2024 Bridge of Weir : Main Street PA11 3ED - 01/07/2024

: Main Street PA11 3ED - 01/07/2024 Buckie : 21 East Church Street AB56 1EX - 01/08/2024

: 21 East Church Street AB56 1EX - 01/08/2024 Callander : 42 Main Street FK17 8BD - 30/10/2024

: 42 Main Street FK17 8BD - 30/10/2024 Campbeltown : 9 Longrow South PA28 6AL - 29/10/2024

: 9 Longrow South PA28 6AL - 29/10/2024 Cowdenbeath : 349-351 High Street KY4 9QJ - 24/06/2025

: 349-351 High Street KY4 9QJ - 24/06/2025 Crieff : 1 Galvelmore Street PH7 4DN - 29/05/2024

: 1 Galvelmore Street PH7 4DN - 29/05/2024 Cumnock : 43/45 Townhead Street KA18 1LF - 26/06/2024

: 43/45 Townhead Street KA18 1LF - 26/06/2024 Cupar : The Cross KY15 4BP - 29/05/2024

: The Cross KY15 4BP - 29/05/2024 Dunbar : 95 High Street EH42 1ER - 21/05/2024

: 95 High Street EH42 1ER - 21/05/2024 Dunfermline : 1 Bothwell Street KY11 3AG - 21/01/2025

: 1 Bothwell Street KY11 3AG - 21/01/2025 Ellon : 5 The Square AB41 9JB - 10/09/2024

: 5 The Square AB41 9JB - 10/09/2024 Girvan : 17 Dalrymple Street KA26 9EU - 17/06/2024

: 17 Dalrymple Street KA26 9EU - 17/06/2024 Glasgow : 174 Byres Road G12 8SW - 21/03/2024

: 174 Byres Road G12 8SW - 21/03/2024 Golspie : Main Street KW10 6RJ - 04/02/2025

: Main Street KW10 6RJ - 04/02/2025 Govan : 816 Govan Road G51 3UP - 09/01/2024

: 816 Govan Road G51 3UP - 09/01/2024 Isle of Arran : Brodick KA27 8AB - 31/01/2024

: Brodick KA27 8AB - 31/01/2024 Isle Of Harris : Main Street, Tarbert HS3 3DJ - 22/02/2024

: Main Street, Tarbert HS3 3DJ - 22/02/2024 Isle Of North Uist : Lochmaddy HS6 5AA - 26/02/2024

: Lochmaddy HS6 5AA - 26/02/2024 Jedburgh : 40 High Street TD8 6DQ - 20/05/2024

: 40 High Street TD8 6DQ - 20/05/2024 Kilcreggan : Shore Road G84 0JH - 15/08/2024

: Shore Road G84 0JH - 15/08/2024 Kirkcaldy : Carberry Road KY1 3PA - 21/01/2025

: Carberry Road KY1 3PA - 21/01/2025 Kyle : Main Street IV40 8AB - 27/01/2025

: Main Street IV40 8AB - 27/01/2025 Lanark : 23 Bloomgate ML11 9EZ - 13/08/2024

: 23 Bloomgate ML11 9EZ - 13/08/2024 Langholm : High Street DG13 0JH - 07/04/2025

: High Street DG13 0JH - 07/04/2025 Lesmahagow : 9 Abbeygreen ML11 0HD - 12/08/2024

: 9 Abbeygreen ML11 0HD - 12/08/2024 Leven : 60 High Street KY8 4NA - 07/05/2025

: 60 High Street KY8 4NA - 07/05/2025 Linlithgow : Regent Centre Blackness Road EH49 7HU - 18/02/2025

: Regent Centre Blackness Road EH49 7HU - 18/02/2025 Mallaig : Main Street PH41 4PZ - 16/10/2024

: Main Street PH41 4PZ - 16/10/2024 Millport : 42 Stuart Street KA28 0AQ - 20/02/2024

: 42 Stuart Street KA28 0AQ - 20/02/2024 Montrose : 31 High Street DD10 8LT - 10/03/2025

: 31 High Street DD10 8LT - 10/03/2025 Newton Stewart : 37 Albert Street DG8 6EF - 23/06/2025

: 37 Albert Street DG8 6EF - 23/06/2025 North Berwick : 23 Westgate EH39 4AG - 19/02/2025

: 23 Westgate EH39 4AG - 19/02/2025 Pollok : Civic Realm Leisure Centre, 27 Cowglen Road G53 6EW - 03/07/2024

: Civic Realm Leisure Centre, 27 Cowglen Road G53 6EW - 03/07/2024 Port Glasgow : 26 John Wood Street PA14 5HX - 10/09/2024

: 26 John Wood Street PA14 5HX - 10/09/2024 Portobello : 153 Portobello High Street EH15 1AG - 22/10/2024

: 153 Portobello High Street EH15 1AG - 22/10/2024 Renfrew : 1 High Street PA4 8QJ - 04/07/2024

: 1 High Street PA4 8QJ - 04/07/2024 Rothesay : 36-42 Montague Street PA20 0BT - 30/06/2025

: 36-42 Montague Street PA20 0BT - 30/06/2025 Strathaven : 13 Common Green ML10 6AQ - 03/12/2024

: 13 Common Green ML10 6AQ - 03/12/2024 Tarbert : Harbour Street PA29 6TZ - 29/04/2024

: Harbour Street PA29 6TZ - 29/04/2024 Wick: 18 Bridge Street KW1 4NG - 25/06/202

Halifax – 119 branches closed or closing

Aberdare : 14 Canon Street CF44 7AP - 29/07/2024

: 14 Canon Street CF44 7AP - 29/07/2024 Aberdeen : 52 - 54 Union Street AB10 1WR - 11/01/2024

: 52 - 54 Union Street AB10 1WR - 11/01/2024 Abergavenny : 4 Cross Street NP7 5EH - 05/08/2024

: 4 Cross Street NP7 5EH - 05/08/2024 Aberystwyth : 5 Great Darkgate Street SY23 1DE - 29/07/2024

: 5 Great Darkgate Street SY23 1DE - 29/07/2024 Acomb : 73 York Road YO24 4LL - 15/01/2025

: 73 York Road YO24 4LL - 15/01/2025 Alnwick : 26 Bondgate Within NE66 1TD - 15/01/2025

: 26 Bondgate Within NE66 1TD - 15/01/2025 Andover : 3/3A High Street SP10 1LJ - 25/07/2024

: 3/3A High Street SP10 1LJ - 25/07/2024 Barkingside : 58-62 High Street IG6 2DQ - 15/04/2024

: 58-62 High Street IG6 2DQ - 15/04/2024 Barnet : 99 High Street EN5 5UP - 12/03/2024

: 99 High Street EN5 5UP - 12/03/2024 Barry : 91 Holton Road CF63 4HG - 18/03/2024

: 91 Holton Road CF63 4HG - 18/03/2024 Batley : 84 Commercial Street WF17 5DR - 23/09/2024

: 84 Commercial Street WF17 5DR - 23/09/2024 Belfast : Castle Court Royal Avenue BT1 1DD - 04/02/2025

: Castle Court Royal Avenue BT1 1DD - 04/02/2025 Belfast : 17-18 Connswater Shopping Centre BT5 5LP - 10/02/2025

: 17-18 Connswater Shopping Centre BT5 5LP - 10/02/2025 Bicester : 43/45 Sheep Street OX26 6JJ - 07/02/2024

: 43/45 Sheep Street OX26 6JJ - 07/02/2024 Biggleswade : 20 High Street SG18 0JL - 31/07/2024

: 20 High Street SG18 0JL - 31/07/2024 Bishop's Stortford : Corn Exchange Market Square CM23 3XF - 28/10/2024

: Corn Exchange Market Square CM23 3XF - 28/10/2024 Blyth : 37 Waterloo Road NE24 1BW - 04/11/2024

: 37 Waterloo Road NE24 1BW - 04/11/2024 Bodmin : 25 Fore Street PL31 2HT - 26/09/2024

: 25 Fore Street PL31 2HT - 26/09/2024 Borehamwood : 165 Shenley Road WD6 1AH - 18/04/2024

: 165 Shenley Road WD6 1AH - 18/04/2024 Bridgwater : 17 Fore Street TA6 5AG - 23/04/2024

: 17 Fore Street TA6 5AG - 23/04/2024 Bulwell : 8 Commercial Road NG6 8HA - 21/01/2025

: 8 Commercial Road NG6 8HA - 21/01/2025 Burgess Hill : 11 Church Road RH15 9BB - 04/03/2025

: 11 Church Road RH15 9BB - 04/03/2025 Camberley : 20/22 High Street GU15 3TG - 11/03/2025

: 20/22 High Street GU15 3TG - 11/03/2025 Canary Wharf : 350-355 Cabot Place East E14 4QT - 22/10/2024

: 350-355 Cabot Place East E14 4QT - 22/10/2024 Chippenham : 49 Market Place SN15 3HU - 15/04/2025

: 49 Market Place SN15 3HU - 15/04/2025 Cleckheaton : 4 Central Arcade BD19 5DN - 31/01/2024

: 4 Central Arcade BD19 5DN - 31/01/2024 Cosham : 10 High Street PO6 3BZ - 01/07/2024

: 10 High Street PO6 3BZ - 01/07/2024 Dagenham : 226 Heathway RM10 8PE - 15/05/2024

: 226 Heathway RM10 8PE - 15/05/2024 Dartford : 8/10 High Street DA1 1BY - 18/03/2024

: 8/10 High Street DA1 1BY - 18/03/2024 Daventry : 1 High Street NN11 4BW - 17/04/2024

: 1 High Street NN11 4BW - 17/04/2024 Dereham : 1 Church Street NR19 1DD - 14/03/2024

: 1 Church Street NR19 1DD - 14/03/2024 Didcot : 7 Orchard Street OX11 7LG - 10/03/2025

: 7 Orchard Street OX11 7LG - 10/03/2025 Diss : 12A Market Place IP22 4WP - 20/03/2024

: 12A Market Place IP22 4WP - 20/03/2024 Doncaster : 7/7A Market Place, Thorne DN8 5DH - 15/07/2024

: 7/7A Market Place, Thorne DN8 5DH - 15/07/2024 Eccles : 92-94 Church Street M30 0DA - 07/01/2025

: 92-94 Church Street M30 0DA - 07/01/2025 Edinburgh : 131-133 Princes Street EH2 4AH - 26/02/2024

: 131-133 Princes Street EH2 4AH - 26/02/2024 Evesham : 46 Bridge Street WR11 4RY - 05/11/2024

: 46 Bridge Street WR11 4RY - 05/11/2024 Exmouth : 38 The Parade EX8 1RF - 07/08/2024

: 38 The Parade EX8 1RF - 07/08/2024 Frome : 3 The Bridge BA11 1AR - 02/07/2024

: 3 The Bridge BA11 1AR - 02/07/2024 Garforth : 61 Main Street LS25 1AF - 02/07/2024

: 61 Main Street LS25 1AF - 02/07/2024 Gillingham : 97-101 High Street ME7 1BL - 11/02/2025

: 97-101 High Street ME7 1BL - 11/02/2025 Glasgow : 35-41 Sauchiehall Street G2 3AT - 05/02/2024

: 35-41 Sauchiehall Street G2 3AT - 05/02/2024 Gosforth : 178/180 High Street NE3 1HX - 08/01/2024

: 178/180 High Street NE3 1HX - 08/01/2024 Gosport : 60/61 High Street PO12 1DR - 12/03/2025

: 60/61 High Street PO12 1DR - 12/03/2025 Hailsham : 54/56 High Street BN27 1AX - 19/09/2024

: 54/56 High Street BN27 1AX - 19/09/2024 Harwich : 234 High Street CO12 3PA - 24/10/2024

: 234 High Street CO12 3PA - 24/10/2024 Hatfield : 17/17A Town Centre AL10 0JZ - 24/09/2024

: 17/17A Town Centre AL10 0JZ - 24/09/2024 Haverfordwest : 10 Victoria Place SA61 2LR - 08/08/2024

: 10 Victoria Place SA61 2LR - 08/08/2024 Herne Bay : 149/151 Mortimer Street CT6 5HS - 17/04/2024

: 149/151 Mortimer Street CT6 5HS - 17/04/2024 Hessle : 25 The Square HU13 0AE - 15/08/2024

: 25 The Square HU13 0AE - 15/08/2024 Heswall : 224 Telegraph Road CH60 0AL - 21/10/2024

: 224 Telegraph Road CH60 0AL - 21/10/2024 Ilkley : 7 Station Plaza LS29 8HF - 15/01/2024

: 7 Station Plaza LS29 8HF - 15/01/2024 Kendal : 21/23 Highgate LA9 4DA - 10/02/2025

: 21/23 Highgate LA9 4DA - 10/02/2025 Keynsham : 53 High Street BS31 1DS - 14/01/2025

: 53 High Street BS31 1DS - 14/01/2025 Larne : 33 Main Street BT40 1JE - 29/05/2024

: 33 Main Street BT40 1JE - 29/05/2024 Leeds : 374 Harrogate Road LS17 6PY - 09/01/2024

: 374 Harrogate Road LS17 6PY - 09/01/2024 Leighton Buzzard : 14 High Street LU7 1DY - 20/01/2025

: 14 High Street LU7 1DY - 20/01/2025 Littlehampton : 68 High Street BN17 5EA - 23/06/2025

: 68 High Street BN17 5EA - 23/06/2025 Liverpool : 642 Prescot Road Old Swan L13 5YS - 08/01/2025

: 642 Prescot Road Old Swan L13 5YS - 08/01/2025 London (West) : 200 Edgware Road W2 2DW - 06/01/2025

: 200 Edgware Road W2 2DW - 06/01/2025 Loughton : 186 High Road IG10 1DW - 19/08/2024

: 186 High Road IG10 1DW - 19/08/2024 Lymington : 82 High Street SO41 9AN - 11/03/2024

: 82 High Street SO41 9AN - 11/03/2024 Macclesfield : 29/33 Chestergate SK11 6AN - 11/03/2024

: 29/33 Chestergate SK11 6AN - 11/03/2024 Maghull : 25 Westway L31 2PQ - 28/11/2024

: 25 Westway L31 2PQ - 28/11/2024 Malton : 8 Wheelgate YO17 7HP - 08/04/2025

: 8 Wheelgate YO17 7HP - 08/04/2025 Midsomer Norton : 88 High Street BA3 2DE - 21/08/2024

: 88 High Street BA3 2DE - 21/08/2024 Monmouth : 7/11 Monnow Street NP25 3EF - 23/01/2025

: 7/11 Monnow Street NP25 3EF - 23/01/2025 Morecambe : 6 Royalty Mall Arndale Centre LA4 5DS - 07/01/2025

: 6 Royalty Mall Arndale Centre LA4 5DS - 07/01/2025 Morley : 17 Windsor Court LS27 9BG - 16/04/2024

: 17 Windsor Court LS27 9BG - 16/04/2024 New Milton : 73A Station Road BH25 6JD - 23/04/2024

: 73A Station Road BH25 6JD - 23/04/2024 Newbury : 16 Northbrook Street RG14 1DJ - 16/04/2025

: 16 Northbrook Street RG14 1DJ - 16/04/2025 Newton Aycliffe : 58 Beveridge Way DL5 4DS - 27/03/2024

: 58 Beveridge Way DL5 4DS - 27/03/2024 Normanton : 49/51 High Street WF6 2AF - 30/10/2024

: 49/51 High Street WF6 2AF - 30/10/2024 North Shields : 100 Bedford Street NE29 6DD - 28/01/2025

: 100 Bedford Street NE29 6DD - 28/01/2025 Northallerton : 91 High Street DL7 8QT - 28/04/2025

: 91 High Street DL7 8QT - 28/04/2025 Ormskirk : 1 Church Street L39 3QB - 14/10/2024

: 1 Church Street L39 3QB - 14/10/2024 Orpington : 248/250 High Street BR6 0LZ - 12/03/2024

: 248/250 High Street BR6 0LZ - 12/03/2024 Ossett : 2 Market Place WF5 8BQ - 16/07/2024

: 2 Market Place WF5 8BQ - 16/07/2024 Oswestry : 6 Bailey Street SY11 1PS - 28/04/2025

: 6 Bailey Street SY11 1PS - 28/04/2025 Otley : 3/5 Kirkgate LS21 3HN - 15/04/2024

: 3/5 Kirkgate LS21 3HN - 15/04/2024 Palmers Green : 256/258 Green Lanes N13 5TU - 09/01/2025

: 256/258 Green Lanes N13 5TU - 09/01/2025 Penrith : 41/42 Middlegate CA11 7PT - 19/03/2024

: 41/42 Middlegate CA11 7PT - 19/03/2024 Penzance : 13 Market Jew Street TR18 2HN - 20/02/2024

: 13 Market Jew Street TR18 2HN - 20/02/2024 Port Talbot : 58 Station Road SA13 1RD - 29/01/2025

: 58 Station Road SA13 1RD - 29/01/2025 Portadown : 50 High Street BT62 1HY - 24/04/2024

: 50 High Street BT62 1HY - 24/04/2024 Porthcawl : 32 John Street CF36 3BA - 25/04/2024

: 32 John Street CF36 3BA - 25/04/2024 Prescot : Prescot Shopping Centre L34 5GA - 15/07/2024

: Prescot Shopping Centre L34 5GA - 15/07/2024 Prestwich : 4/8 Longfield Centre M25 1AY - 05/09/2024

: 4/8 Longfield Centre M25 1AY - 05/09/2024 Redhill : 31 High Street RH1 1RG - 22/08/2024

: 31 High Street RH1 1RG - 22/08/2024 Rugby : 32 North Street CV21 2AH - 23/10/2024

: 32 North Street CV21 2AH - 23/10/2024 Runcorn : 35 Orchard Walk Halton Lea WA7 2BS - 29/04/2025

: 35 Orchard Walk Halton Lea WA7 2BS - 29/04/2025 Saffron Walden : 1 King Street CB10 1HE - 26/06/2024

: 1 King Street CB10 1HE - 26/06/2024 Sale : 54 School Road M33 7XE - 30/10/2024

: 54 School Road M33 7XE - 30/10/2024 Sheffield : 30/34 High Street S1 2GE - 09/07/2024

: 30/34 High Street S1 2GE - 09/07/2024 Sheldon : 2170 Coventry Road B26 3JB - 22/04/2024

: 2170 Coventry Road B26 3JB - 22/04/2024 Shirley : 177B Stratford Road B90 3AQ - 09/01/2025

: 177B Stratford Road B90 3AQ - 09/01/2025 Sidcup : 66 High Street DA14 6DS - 11/07/2024

: 66 High Street DA14 6DS - 11/07/2024 Southampton : 400/402 Bitterne Road Bitterne SO18 5RS - 09/06/2025

: 400/402 Bitterne Road Bitterne SO18 5RS - 09/06/2025 Spalding : 25 Bridge Street PE11 1XG - 18/04/2024

: 25 Bridge Street PE11 1XG - 18/04/2024 Stafford : 44 Greengate Street ST16 2JA - 08/04/2024

: 44 Greengate Street ST16 2JA - 08/04/2024 Stamford : 11/12 High Street PE9 2AL - 14/03/2024

: 11/12 High Street PE9 2AL - 14/03/2024 Stoke-on-Trent : 24 Market Street Longton ST3 1BG - 08/01/2025

: 24 Market Street Longton ST3 1BG - 08/01/2025 Stourbridge : 56/57 High Street DY8 1DE - 10/01/2024

: 56/57 High Street DY8 1DE - 10/01/2024 Stratford-upon-Avon : 28 Bridge Street CV37 6AD - 22/01/2025

: 28 Bridge Street CV37 6AD - 22/01/2025 Sudbury : 84 North Street CO10 1RF - 12/08/2024

: 84 North Street CO10 1RF - 12/08/2024 Sutton-in-Ashfield : 32 Low Street NG17 1DG - 16/01/2025

: 32 Low Street NG17 1DG - 16/01/2025 Tamworth : 22 Market Street B79 7LR - 29/04/2025

: 22 Market Street B79 7LR - 29/04/2025 Telford : Duke Street Wellington TF1 1BJ - 07/01/2025

: Duke Street Wellington TF1 1BJ - 07/01/2025 Thetford : 4/4A King Street IP24 2AP - 04/02/2025

: 4/4A King Street IP24 2AP - 04/02/2025 Tonbridge : 39 High Street TN9 1SQ - 09/01/2025

: 39 High Street TN9 1SQ - 09/01/2025 Uckfield : 122 - 126 High Street TN22 1PX - 18/09/2024

: 122 - 126 High Street TN22 1PX - 18/09/2024 Walton-on-Thames : 3 High Street KT12 1EA - 27/01/2025

: 3 High Street KT12 1EA - 27/01/2025 Wetherby : 49 Market Place LS22 6LN - 13/01/2025

: 49 Market Place LS22 6LN - 13/01/2025 Whitby : 67 Baxtergate YO21 1HB - 14/01/2025

: 67 Baxtergate YO21 1HB - 14/01/2025 Whitehaven : 40/41 King Street CA28 7JN - 09/04/2024

: 40/41 King Street CA28 7JN - 09/04/2024 Winchester : 129 High Street SO23 9AX - 20/01/2025

: 129 High Street SO23 9AX - 20/01/2025 Wisbech : 28 Market Place PE13 1DQ - 22/01/2025

: 28 Market Place PE13 1DQ - 22/01/2025 Witham : 32 The Newlands CM8 2UU - 14/10/2024

: 32 The Newlands CM8 2UU - 14/10/2024 Witney: 29 High Street OX28 6XP - 30/04/2025

Lloyds – 128 branches closed or closing

Abingdon : 8 Ock Street OX14 5AP - 24/07/2024

: 8 Ock Street OX14 5AP - 24/07/2024 Alcester : Stratford Road B49 5AX - 25/06/2025

: Stratford Road B49 5AX - 25/06/2025 Alnwick : 24 Bondgate Within NE66 1TD - 15/01/2025

: 24 Bondgate Within NE66 1TD - 15/01/2025 Ashbourne : Compton DE6 1DY - 24/06/2025

: Compton DE6 1DY - 24/06/2025 Batley : 75 Commercial Street WF17 5EQ - 23/09/2024

: 75 Commercial Street WF17 5EQ - 23/09/2024 Beccles : Exchange Square NR34 9HH - 06/05/2025

: Exchange Square NR34 9HH - 06/05/2025 Bexhill-on-Sea : 11-13 Devonshire Road TN40 1AH - 16/09/2024

: 11-13 Devonshire Road TN40 1AH - 16/09/2024 Bletchley : 87-89 Queensway MK2 2DW - 03/03/2025

: 87-89 Queensway MK2 2DW - 03/03/2025 Blyth : 43 Waterloo Road NE24 1BW - 04/03/2025

: 43 Waterloo Road NE24 1BW - 04/03/2025 Bodmin : Fore Street PL31 2HP - 26/09/2024

: Fore Street PL31 2HP - 26/09/2024 Brackley : 30 Market Place NN13 7BA - 26/03/2024

: 30 Market Place NN13 7BA - 26/03/2024 Brecon : 38 High Street LD3 7AR - 11/02/2025

: 38 High Street LD3 7AR - 11/02/2025 Brighouse : 35 Bradford Road HD6 1RW - 28/10/2024

: 35 Bradford Road HD6 1RW - 28/10/2024 Brynmawr : 72 King Street NP23 4XR - 18/02/2025

: 72 King Street NP23 4XR - 18/02/2025 Burgess Hill : 36-38 Church Road RH15 9AH - 17/09/2024

: 36-38 Church Road RH15 9AH - 17/09/2024 Burnham-on-Sea : 73 High Street TA8 1NP - 13/11/2024

: 73 High Street TA8 1NP - 13/11/2024 Caernarfon : 15-17 Pool Street LL55 2AD - 30/04/2024

: 15-17 Pool Street LL55 2AD - 30/04/2024 Cardigan : 14 High Street SA43 1JW - 27/06/2024

: 14 High Street SA43 1JW - 27/06/2024 Chesham : 79 High Street HP5 1BT - 24/02/2025

: 79 High Street HP5 1BT - 24/02/2025 Cleethorpes : 44 St Peters Avenue DN35 8HL - 05/12/2024

: 44 St Peters Avenue DN35 8HL - 05/12/2024 Clitheroe : 7 Church Street BB7 2DD - 07/08/2024

: 7 Church Street BB7 2DD - 07/08/2024 Corringham : 22 Grover Walk SS17 7LY - 12/02/2024

: 22 Grover Walk SS17 7LY - 12/02/2024 Cradley Heath : 13-14 High Street B64 5HP - 08/02/2024

: 13-14 High Street B64 5HP - 08/02/2024 Cranbrook : Woodside High Street TN17 3DJ - 11/02/2025

: Woodside High Street TN17 3DJ - 11/02/2025 Crediton : 30 High Street EX17 3AH - 30/10/2024

: 30 High Street EX17 3AH - 30/10/2024 Derby : 812 Osmaston Road Allenton DE24 9AA - 23/01/2025

: 812 Osmaston Road Allenton DE24 9AA - 23/01/2025 Dewsbury : 20 Market Place WF13 1DF - 10/03/2025

: 20 Market Place WF13 1DF - 10/03/2025 Diss : 3 Market Hill IP22 4JZ - 20/03/2024

: 3 Market Hill IP22 4JZ - 20/03/2024 Dover : 4 Market Square CT16 1ND - 11/04/2024

: 4 Market Square CT16 1ND - 11/04/2024 Downham Market : 26 Bridge Street PE38 9DH - 25/03/2024

: 26 Bridge Street PE38 9DH - 25/03/2024 Droitwich : 21 Victoria Square WR9 8DG - 14/11/2024

: 21 Victoria Square WR9 8DG - 14/11/2024 Exeter : 13 St Thomas Centre EX4 1DF - 05/08/2024

: 13 St Thomas Centre EX4 1DF - 05/08/2024 Fakenham : 27 Norwich Street NR21 9AH - 06/05/2025

: 27 Norwich Street NR21 9AH - 06/05/2025 Formby : 38 Chapel Lane L37 4DR - 28/10/2024

: 38 Chapel Lane L37 4DR - 28/10/2024 Gateshead : 11/12 The Shopping Village NE11 0EN - 09/01/2024

: 11/12 The Shopping Village NE11 0EN - 09/01/2024 Gorleston-on-Sea : 132-133 High Street NR31 6QU - 20/01/2025

: 132-133 High Street NR31 6QU - 20/01/2025 Hailsham : Market Street BN27 2AE - 19/09/2024

: Market Street BN27 2AE - 19/09/2024 Haverhill : 8 High Street CB9 8BA - 24/09/2024

: 8 High Street CB9 8BA - 24/09/2024 Heaton : 171 Shields Road NE6 1HN - 28/10/2024

: 171 Shields Road NE6 1HN - 28/10/2024 Hertford : 5/6 Market Place SG14 1DF - 17/09/2024

: 5/6 Market Place SG14 1DF - 17/09/2024 Hitchin : 1 Bancroft SG5 1JQ - 07/04/2025

: 1 Bancroft SG5 1JQ - 07/04/2025 Hull : 63-67 Newland Avenue HU5 3BG - 14/01/2025

: 63-67 Newland Avenue HU5 3BG - 14/01/2025 Ilminster : 2 Silver Street TA19 0DL - 14/08/2024

: 2 Silver Street TA19 0DL - 14/08/2024 Kendal : 11 Finkle Street LA9 4AG - 10/02/2025

: 11 Finkle Street LA9 4AG - 10/02/2025 Kenilworth : 21 The Square CV8 1EE - 25/02/2025

: 21 The Square CV8 1EE - 25/02/2025 Kettering : 3-4 Market Street NN16 0AH - 12/11/2024

: 3-4 Market Street NN16 0AH - 12/11/2024 Kingsbury : 445 Kingsbury Road NW9 9DX - 31/10/2024

: 445 Kingsbury Road NW9 9DX - 31/10/2024 Kitts Green : 131 Lea Village B33 9SH - 27/01/2025

: 131 Lea Village B33 9SH - 27/01/2025 Leeds : 391-393 Harehills Lane LS9 6AP - 08/01/2025

: 391-393 Harehills Lane LS9 6AP - 08/01/2025 Leeds : 52 Town Street Armley LS12 3AE - 08/09/2025

: 52 Town Street Armley LS12 3AE - 08/09/2025 Leighton Buzzard : Market Square LU7 1EU - 26/11/2024

: Market Square LU7 1EU - 26/11/2024 Liskeard : The Parade PL14 6AW - 25/02/2025

: The Parade PL14 6AW - 25/02/2025 Llantwit Major : 9 Boverton Road CF61 1XZ - 08/02/2024

: 9 Boverton Road CF61 1XZ - 08/02/2024 London (West) : 308-312 Chiswick High Road W4 1NS - 19/02/2024

: 308-312 Chiswick High Road W4 1NS - 19/02/2024 London (East) : 210 Commercial Road E1 2JR - 06/08/2024

: 210 Commercial Road E1 2JR - 06/08/2024 London (North) : 185 Baker Street NW1 6XB - 06/01/2025

: 185 Baker Street NW1 6XB - 06/01/2025 Macclesfield : 64-66 Mill Street SK11 6NH - 28/01/2025

: 64-66 Mill Street SK11 6NH - 28/01/2025 Malpas : Church Street SY14 8NX - 20/08/2024

: Church Street SY14 8NX - 20/08/2024 March : 2-4 High Street PE15 8SY - 29/10/2024

: 2-4 High Street PE15 8SY - 29/10/2024 Market Drayton : 55 Cheshire Street TF9 1PN - 12/11/2024

: 55 Cheshire Street TF9 1PN - 12/11/2024 Market Harborough : 40 The Square LE16 7PA - 04/12/2024

: 40 The Square LE16 7PA - 04/12/2024 Marlborough : 125 High Street SN8 1LU - 25/11/2024

: 125 High Street SN8 1LU - 25/11/2024 Matlock : 11 Causeway Lane DE4 3AR - 07/05/2025

: 11 Causeway Lane DE4 3AR - 07/05/2025 Mexborough : 16 Main Street S64 9DW - 22/04/2024

: 16 Main Street S64 9DW - 22/04/2024 Monmouth : 18 Monnow Street NP25 3XH - 08/05/2025

: 18 Monnow Street NP25 3XH - 08/05/2025 Nailsea : Crown Glass Place BS48 1RD - 01/02/2024

: Crown Glass Place BS48 1RD - 01/02/2024 New Milton : 47 Station Road BH25 6HU - 13/05/2025

: 47 Station Road BH25 6HU - 13/05/2025 Newquay : 6 Chesterton Place, Chester Road TR7 2RU - 04/12/2024

: 6 Chesterton Place, Chester Road TR7 2RU - 04/12/2024 Newtown : 12 High Street SY16 2NX - 03/04/2024

: 12 High Street SY16 2NX - 03/04/2024 North Walsham : 18 Market Place NR28 9BP - 29/10/2024

: 18 Market Place NR28 9BP - 29/10/2024 Penrith : 5-6 King Street CA11 7AP - 19/03/2024

: 5-6 King Street CA11 7AP - 19/03/2024 Pershore : 21 Broad Street WR10 1BD - 28/05/2024

: 21 Broad Street WR10 1BD - 28/05/2024 Plymouth : 612-614 Wolseley Road PL5 1TE - 10/01/2024

: 612-614 Wolseley Road PL5 1TE - 10/01/2024 Poole : 300 Ashley Road BH14 9DE - 13/11/2024

: 300 Ashley Road BH14 9DE - 13/11/2024 Porthcawl : 49 John Street CF36 3AS - 27/03/2024

: 49 John Street CF36 3AS - 27/03/2024 Portishead : High Street BS20 6BJ - 09/09/2024

: High Street BS20 6BJ - 09/09/2024 Presteigne : 52 Hereford Street LD8 2AU - 03/03/2025

: 52 Hereford Street LD8 2AU - 03/03/2025 Preston : 305 Garstang Road PR2 9XJ - 23/10/2024

: 305 Garstang Road PR2 9XJ - 23/10/2024 Putney : 110-112 High Street SW15 1RG - 04/04/2024

: 110-112 High Street SW15 1RG - 04/04/2024 Ross-on-Wye : 50 High Street HR9 5HJ - 02/12/2024

: 50 High Street HR9 5HJ - 02/12/2024 Royston : The Cross SG8 7BL - 25/09/2024

: The Cross SG8 7BL - 25/09/2024 Rugeley : 3 Upper Brook Street WS15 2DP - 14/11/2024

: 3 Upper Brook Street WS15 2DP - 14/11/2024 Ruislip : 82-84 High Street HA4 7AB - 13/03/2024

: 82-84 High Street HA4 7AB - 13/03/2024 Saffron Walden : 3 King Street CB10 1HF - 16/09/2024

: 3 King Street CB10 1HF - 16/09/2024 Saltash : 67 Fore Street PL12 6AJ - 17/07/2024

: 67 Fore Street PL12 6AJ - 17/07/2024 Seaham : 1 Marlborough SR7 7SD - 25/09/2024

: 1 Marlborough SR7 7SD - 25/09/2024 Selby : 5 Market Place YO8 4NT - 03/04/2024

: 5 Market Place YO8 4NT - 03/04/2024 Sheffield : 15 Stubbin Lane S5 6QG - 26/06/2025

: 15 Stubbin Lane S5 6QG - 26/06/2025 Sherborne : 75 Cheap Street DT9 3BD - 16/01/2025

: 75 Cheap Street DT9 3BD - 16/01/2025 Shirebrook : 102-104 Market Street NG20 8AD - 16/05/2024

: 102-104 Market Street NG20 8AD - 16/05/2024 Shotton : 39 Chester Road West CH5 1BY - 13/03/2024

: 39 Chester Road West CH5 1BY - 13/03/2024 Sidcup : 60 Sidcup High Street DA14 6EJ - 31/10/2024

: 60 Sidcup High Street DA14 6EJ - 31/10/2024 Sidmouth : 39 High Street EX10 8LQ - 08/04/2024

: 39 High Street EX10 8LQ - 08/04/2024 South Elmsall : 139-141 Barnsley Road WF9 2AA - 16/01/2025

: 139-141 Barnsley Road WF9 2AA - 16/01/2025 Southampton : 77 Shirley High St Shirley SO15 3TX - 28/01/2025

: 77 Shirley High St Shirley SO15 3TX - 28/01/2025 Southampton : 413 Bitterne Road Bitterne SO18 1DA - 09/06/2025

: 413 Bitterne Road Bitterne SO18 1DA - 09/06/2025 Spennymoor : 43 Cheapside DL16 6QF - 26/06/2025

: 43 Cheapside DL16 6QF - 26/06/2025 St Ives : 1 The Pavement PE27 5AE - 24/02/2025

: 1 The Pavement PE27 5AE - 24/02/2025 Stanley : 65 Front Street DH9 0SZ - 26/06/2025

: 65 Front Street DH9 0SZ - 26/06/2025 Stone : 71-73 High Street ST15 8AG - 17/07/2024

: 71-73 High Street ST15 8AG - 17/07/2024 Stow-on-the-Wold : The Square Stow-on-the-Wold GL54 1BJ - 17/02/2025

: The Square Stow-on-the-Wold GL54 1BJ - 17/02/2025 Stretford : 22 King Street M32 8AD - 12/03/2024

: 22 King Street M32 8AD - 12/03/2024 Strood : 129-131 High Street ME2 4TW - 04/04/2024

: 129-131 High Street ME2 4TW - 04/04/2024 Surbiton : 1 Claremont Road KT6 4QS - 04/03/2025

: 1 Claremont Road KT6 4QS - 04/03/2025 Swindon : 5 High Street SN1 3EN - 03/02/2025

: 5 High Street SN1 3EN - 03/02/2025 Teignmouth : 19-20 Wellington Street TQ14 8HW - 18/07/2024

: 19-20 Wellington Street TQ14 8HW - 18/07/2024 Thame : 13-14 Cornmarket OX9 2BN - 02/12/2024

: 13-14 Cornmarket OX9 2BN - 02/12/2024 Thetford : 35 King Street IP24 2AX - 13/05/2025

: 35 King Street IP24 2AX - 13/05/2025 Tonypandy : 33 Dunraven Street CF40 1AL - 29/10/2024

: 33 Dunraven Street CF40 1AL - 29/10/2024 Torquay : 51-52 Fleet Street TQ2 5DW - 16/10/2024

: 51-52 Fleet Street TQ2 5DW - 16/10/2024 Uckfield : 180 High Street TN22 1AX - 18/09/2024

: 180 High Street TN22 1AX - 18/09/2024 Ulverston : Union Street LA12 7HR - 16/07/2024

: Union Street LA12 7HR - 16/07/2024 Wadebridge : 14 Molesworth Street PL27 7DE - 17/02/2025

: 14 Molesworth Street PL27 7DE - 17/02/2025 Warminster : 37 Market Place BA12 9BD - 14/11/2024

: 37 Market Place BA12 9BD - 14/11/2024 Warwick : 12 Swan Street CV34 4BJ - 24/06/2025

: 12 Swan Street CV34 4BJ - 24/06/2025 Wellington : 27 Fore Street TA21 8AF - 25/03/2024

: 27 Fore Street TA21 8AF - 25/03/2024 West Drayton : 34 Station Road UB7 7BZ - 18/07/2024

: 34 Station Road UB7 7BZ - 18/07/2024 Wetherby : 55 Market Place LS22 6LN - 13/01/2025

: 55 Market Place LS22 6LN - 13/01/2025 Whitley Bay : 257 Whitley Road NE26 2SY - 13/11/2024

: 257 Whitley Road NE26 2SY - 13/11/2024 Willesden Green : 1 Walm Lane NW2 5SN - 21/03/2024

: 1 Walm Lane NW2 5SN - 21/03/2024 Wisbech : 3 North Brink PE13 1JT - 22/01/2025

: 3 North Brink PE13 1JT - 22/01/2025 Witham : 99 Newland Street CM8 1AQ - 31/10/2024

: 99 Newland Street CM8 1AQ - 31/10/2024 Withernsea : 185 Queen Street HU19 2JR - 27/03/2024

: 185 Queen Street HU19 2JR - 27/03/2024 Withington : 453 Wilmslow Road M20 4AN - 08/01/2024

: 453 Wilmslow Road M20 4AN - 08/01/2024 Wokingham : Unit 3, 20 Market Place RG40 1AP - 08/07/2024

: Unit 3, 20 Market Place RG40 1AP - 08/07/2024 Wolverhampton : 4 Three Tuns Parade, Stafford Road WV10 6BA - 11/09/2024

: 4 Three Tuns Parade, Stafford Road WV10 6BA - 11/09/2024 Woodbridge : 8 The Thoroughfare IP12 1AF - 25/06/2025

: 8 The Thoroughfare IP12 1AF - 25/06/2025 Worle: 195 High Street BS22 6JS - 15/10/2024

