The government’s Household Support Fund is providing up to £500 to thousands of households to help with essential costs

Funds are allocated and distributed by local councils, with the amount varying by location and availability

The HSF is available until 30 September, but some regions may exhaust their funds before then

The scheme supports various vulnerable groups, including families with children, individuals receiving certain benefits and those in temporary accommodation

Besides direct cash payments, the fund may also provide vouchers or third-party assistance based on local council decisions

Eligibility criteria and application processes differ by region - residents should check their local council’s website for specific details

Thousands of households will soon receive a £500 payment from the government's Household Support Fund (HSF).

Local councils distribute these funds to eligible residents, with the amount varying based on location.

The fund aims to help with essential needs such as food, clothing, and utilities, providing support through vouchers and small grants during the cost-of-living crisis.

Although the HSF is officially available until September, funds in some regions may be exhausted before then, so act quickly if you think you’re eligible for the scheme.

Below are the latest local HSF council schemes identified over the past week. For information on finding similar schemes in your area, please scroll to the end of this article.

(Photo: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire)

Barnet

Thousands of children in Barnet are receiving vouchers worth £21.15 per week for up to four weeks, totalling £84.60. You may also qualify for cash, tangible items or third-party support.

Payments for the summer round are being distributed in July, with another set scheduled for September. An estimated 20,675 people are expected to be eligible for assistance.

For more information, head to Barnet Council’s website

Greenwich

Thousands of residents in the Royal Borough of Greenwich may receive up to £250 in financial assistance.

The council is distributing payments to groups particularly vulnerable to the ongoing cost of living crisis, including:

Families with children on free school meals

Families with preschool children under five years old

Care leavers

Households with no recourse to public funds (NRPF)

Residents in temporary hotel accommodation

The council has stated that the largest single targeted cash payment is £250, available to care leavers and NRPF residents.

Children currently receiving means-tested free school meals in Royal Greenwich schools will qualify for a £60 payment over the summer holidays.

Additionally, the Emergency Support Scheme offers one-off payments for specific items or emergency financial support, with the amount determined on a case-by-case basis.

For more information, head to the Royal Borough of Greenwich Council’s website

Herefordshire

In Herefordshire, residents over 16 years old or members of the armed forces with a strong connection to the county can apply for the Household Support Fund.

To be eligible, you must be a legal UK resident not under immigration control and experiencing financial hardship, requiring "emergency support with essential living costs that cannot be met by other sources."

If you meet these criteria, you can apply by calling 01432 383838 or completing an online application form. According to the Herefordshire Council website, applications are processed within two to five working days, although high demand may cause delays.

The type of assistance you receive depends on your financial situation, with Herefordshire Council offering both direct bank payments and vouchers. The maximum award available to eligible households is £500.

Additionally, Herefordshire Council provides grocery vouchers to residents receiving Pension Credit, Housing Benefit or Council Tax Relief, as well as to low-income pensioners or couples.

Struggling residents can also access the Local Welfare Provision, a discretionary fund designed to assist those facing an unexpected crisis or sudden need for support.

Unlike the HSF, this fund does not provide cash but offers second-hand goods, food or vouchers, or referrals to support organisations.

For more information, head to Herefordshire Council’s website

Islington

Islington Council has been allocated £2,218,159.62, which it says it will use to support households in the most need, particularly those who may not be eligible for other government support, including Cost of Living payments.

Applications are now open for those with a disability or those who have a child with a disability.

To apply, you must live in Islington as your main and permanent address, receive a means-tested welfare benefit, and receive a higher rate of disability benefit or any disability benefit for your child.

Eligible benefits include Universal Credit, Pension Credit, income-based Jobseeker's Allowance, income-related Employment and Support Allowance, Income Support, Child or Working Tax Credits, Housing Benefit, and Council Tax Support.

The council says funding is limited, so there will be one award per household, and it will only consider one grant per household, which includes you, your partner, dependent children, and any non-dependant adults you live with.

For more information, head to Islington Council’s website

Slough

Slough Borough Council has received £1,177,691 from the support package and is inviting residents to apply for vouchers available until 30 September.

The council is offering £10 food vouchers per child per week to families receiving free school meals during the summer holidays. With 10 weeks remaining until 30 September (at the time of writing), this could amount to £100 per child or £200 for families with two children.

The council has also pledged direct support to eligible families and other residents, prioritising the reduction of bills and essential housing costs. Most of the support will come in the form of online vouchers for goods or services.

In addition to food vouchers, the council will provide vouchers for household bills and fuel payments.

The council says that only its vulnerable residents are eligible for this financial assistance, which includes those receiving non-means-tested benefits and disabled people with increased expenses due to equipment or transport needs.

Those who are entitled to benefits but aren't currently claiming them are also eligible for funding. “Groups vulnerable to rising prices" are also encouraged to apply, provided they can demonstrate a lack of savings, a reduction in income or insufficient resources to support their family.

For more information, head to Slough Borough Council’s website

Trafford

Trafford Council has received an additional £1,458,075 to support Free School Meals Holiday Awards, low-income households, the Trafford Assist Emergency Scheme, and community hubs.

This funding is available until 30 September or until it is depleted.

Free school meals will assist parents and caregivers during the summer holidays. Families registered for means-tested free school meals or receiving Council Tax Support are eligible for £30 vouchers per child for the May holiday and £60 for the summer. Applications are online, with more details available through your child's school.

Extra support is also available for low-income households, pensioners, disabled carers, and care leaver households, who can receive a one-off payment to help with essential bills such as energy, food and water.

The awarded amount, ranging from £50 to £100, is based on household data already with the council. Eligible residents will receive their vouchers automatically in September, without needing to apply.

Additionally, residents on the Trafford Assist Emergency Local Welfare Scheme will receive an increased allocation for food and fuel, ranging from £50 to £100. More funding will also be directed to Community Hubs, which offer activities and essential services.

For more information, head to Trafford Council’s website

Walsall

Thousands of residents in Walsall could receive up to £300 depending on the number of children in their household.

Households could receive a one-off direct payment of £75 per child at the end of July 2024 if they:

Receive council tax reduction

Have dependent children living with them

For example, if you have four children, you'll be eligible for a total of £300. The free cash grant will be paid directly into your bank account. If you meet the above criteria, you do not need to formally apply for the cash.

If you don't meet the criteria listed above, you can still apply for similar support if you:

Are aged 16 or over and live in Walsall

Are experiencing financial hardship (you will need to upload bank statements for all accounts you hold)

Are responsible for paying rent, mortgage, gas, electric, or water bills for your residence

Have combined household capital totaling under £6,000

Are a single applicant in work with a total household income under £25,000 (payslips required)

Are joint applicants in work with a total household income under £30,000 (payslips required)

For more information, head to Walsall Council’s website

How to apply for the HSF in your area

The Government’s website says that those who are in need of help from the Household Support Fund should contact their local council, who will help them access the fund.

To find out if you are eligible to receive assistance from the Household Support Fund in your council area, follow these steps:

Visit your local council's website: Most councils have information about the Household Support Fund on their official websites, including eligibility criteria, application processes and contact details for further assistance.

Most councils have information about the Household Support Fund on their official websites, including eligibility criteria, application processes and contact details for further assistance. Check eligibility criteria: Eligibility often depends on factors such as income level, receipt of certain benefits (like Council Tax Support or Universal Credit) and specific household circumstances (e.g., having children, being a pensioner or having disabilities).

Eligibility often depends on factors such as income level, receipt of certain benefits (like Council Tax Support or Universal Credit) and specific household circumstances (e.g., having children, being a pensioner or having disabilities). Look for application details: Some councils provide automatic payments to eligible residents, while others require an application. Information on how to apply, necessary documentation and deadlines will typically be available on the council's website.

Some councils provide automatic payments to eligible residents, while others require an application. Information on how to apply, necessary documentation and deadlines will typically be available on the council's website. Contact Your council directly: If you have difficulty finding the information online, you can contact your local council's customer service or welfare support team for assistance.