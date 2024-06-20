Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Thousands of households will soon receive a £300 payment from the government's Household Support Fund (HSF).

Local councils distribute the funds after receiving them from the government, allocating payments to residents in need according to specific criteria.

The fund is designed to help people cover daily necessities such as food, clothing and utilities through vouchers and small grants during the cost-of-living crisis.

The amount each council receives depends on factors like population size and the number of vulnerable households in their area.

Consequently, the voucher or grant amounts provided by individual councils can vary by location.

Here are the latest local HSF council schemes we’ve managed to find over the last week or so. More information on searching out similar schemes in your area can be found at the bottom of this article.

Leicestershire

Thousands of Leicestershire households can claim cost of living support worth up to £300.

To use the funds for gas, electricity or water, you can claim a Post Office payout voucher, which can be redeemed for cash.

For food vouchers, households with children can receive £20 per week for each adult and £15 per week for each child. Single households can get a £25 food voucher per week, while households with multiple adults can receive £20 per week per adult.

Eligible recipients will receive these vouchers for two weeks and can claim them online, with three months to spend them.

If awarded a food e-voucher, you will need to go online to convert it into a gift card at the following chains:

Aldi

Asda

Company Shop

Farmfoods

Iceland

John Lewis and Waitrose

Marks & Spencer

Morrisons

Sainsbury’s

Tesco

For fuel, households can claim free emergency top-ups for prepayment meters. "Family" households can receive vouchers up to £98 to assist with energy costs, while single-person households can claim £56.

If you are in arrears, you can claim up to £200. For covering energy costs such as heating oil, you can claim a £300 voucher if it is delivered in bulk, or a £100 voucher if it is not. These vouchers are issued as Paypoint vouchers, redeemable at Paypoint stores.

Eligibility requirements include living in Leicestershire, having a low income, and limited savings. Applications can be made online through the council's website starting Monday 1 July.

If you have already received support from the fund this year, you cannot apply again until the end of September.

For more information, head to Leicestershire County Council’s website

North East Lincolnshire

Approximately £1.5 million has been pledged to extend the HSF scheme in North East Lincolnshire. Originally set to end in March, the fund has been extended until September by a vote from the council's ruling cabinet.

The money will be used for supermarket vouchers and other measures to assist people in need. Residents in the greatest need can apply for small grants to help cover the cost of food, energy and other bills.

During the summer holidays, supermarket vouchers will be provided to families receiving free school meals. Grants will also be awarded to voluntary and community groups that support local residents.

For more information, head to North East Lincolnshire Council’s website

Rotherham

Thousands of residents in Rotherham are set to receive £250, and locals can apply for this cash to help with energy crisis support.

Eligibility requirements state that you qualify if you have no more than £150 remaining each month after paying for food, rent and utility bills.

To apply online, you must provide proof of your current financial situation, including a recent bank statement and estimated monthly expenditure and income.

For more information, head to Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council’s website

Warwickshire

Households in Warwickshire in need of support can now apply for a £75 voucher, a one-off payment that can be used to address immediate needs and assist those struggling with energy and water costs.

Warwickshire County Council has said that families and households in the area can apply regardless of whether they use prepayment meters, pay by direct debit or pay upon receiving a gas, electricity or water bill.

Residents are also encouraged to contact the Local Welfare Scheme team for a confidential discussion about their situation.

All applications must be submitted by Friday 5 July 2024. It should be noted that anyone eligible for free school meals has already been offered this support and will not be eligible to apply.

But other households facing financial difficulties are encouraged to apply. Eligibility criteria include living in Warwickshire, having a low income, and limited savings.

For more information, head to Warwickshire County Council’s website

Wiltshire

Wiltshire Council has received £2.7 million from the latest round of the Household Support Fund (HSF) to assist thousands of residents in need.

The support available from now until September includes food parcels, vouchers for energy and food bills, household items, and meals. Eligible residents will receive electronic vouchers with a set amount loaded onto them.

Wiltshire Council said this round of support is intended for low-income households struggling to buy food, pay essential utility bills or manage the cost of living.

There is no age limit for assistance; children, pensioners, unpaid carers, care leavers, and disabled people may all qualify.

Those who are homeless, and members of the Gypsy, Roma, Traveller, and Boater communities are also eligible for help. Eligible residents will be contacted by letter or email with further instructions.

For more information, head to Wiltshire Council’s website

How to apply for the HSF in your area

The Government’s website says that those who are in need of help from the Household Support Fund should contact their local council, who will help them access the fund.

Eligibility requirements to access the fund can vary with local councils, so it is best to check with your council to see if you’re eligible.

To find out if you are eligible to receive assistance from the Household Support Fund in your council area, follow these steps:

Visit your local council's website: Most councils have information about the Household Support Fund on their official websites, including eligibility criteria, application processes and contact details for further assistance.

Check eligibility criteria: Eligibility often depends on factors such as income level, receipt of certain benefits (like Council Tax Support or Universal Credit) and specific household circumstances (e.g., having children, being a pensioner or having disabilities).

Look for application details: Some councils provide automatic payments to eligible residents, while others require an application. Information on how to apply, necessary documentation and deadlines will typically be available on the council's website.

Contact Your council directly: If you have difficulty finding the information online, you can contact your local council's customer service or welfare support team for assistance.