Asda is offering flu jabs for just 60p, its lowest-ever price

The deal is limited to the first 6,000 people who pre-book by September 28

Normally, flu jabs cost between £10 and £22 at supermarkets, or up to £40 at GP surgeries

Martin Lewis’ MoneySavingExpert team has urged shoppers to book quickly

The offer aims to make flu protection affordable for those not eligible for free NHS jabs

Flu season is around the corner, and while many people can get vaccinated for free, millions fall outside NHS eligibility.

If you’re not one of the lucky ones, you could easily end up paying £15–£20 at a pharmacy, or even £40 in some GP surgeries.

But now, Martin Lewis’ MoneySavingExpert team have urged shoppers to move fast after one supermarket launched its cheapest ever flu jab – priced at just 60p.

Retail giant Asda has slashed the price as part of its 60th anniversary celebrations, making it the lowest rate it has ever offered.

The catch? The deal is limited to the first 6,000 people who pre-book an appointment through Asda Pharmacy between September 22 and 28. After those slots are snapped up, the jab price shoots back up to £14.97.

That means you’ll need to act fast if you want to grab one. It’s not often you see a life-saving vaccine priced lower than a packet of crisps.

Asda is offering flu jabs for just 60p, its lowest-ever price (Photos: Pexels/Getty Images) | Pexels/Getty Images

Why it matters

The flu jab isn’t just about dodging a week in bed with tissues and Netflix. Seasonal flu can be extremely serious, especially for vulnerable groups. Even for the healthy, it can mean missed work shifts, lost pay, cancelled plans and being out of action for weeks.

Research commissioned by Asda found that nearly seven in ten men believe “man flu” is real, with many admitting they cancel plans twice a month because they’re unwell.

Former England and Liverpool footballer Neil “Razor” Ruddock is fronting the campaign, urging people to get protected. Asda has also teamed up with Barking Football Club to hammer home the message: staying healthy means staying in the game.

An Asda spokesperson said: “This research shows just how much flu impacts everyday life – from missed nights out to time off work.

“Our 60p flu jab service is about removing barriers and making it easier than ever for people to protect themselves and those around them.”

Who gets the jab free on the NHS?

Of course, you shouldn’t pay at all if you qualify for a free flu vaccination. The NHS offers it at GP surgeries and many pharmacies for people in higher-risk categories, including:

Anyone aged 65 or over

Pregnant women

People with certain medical conditions (such as asthma, diabetes, or heart disease)

Residents in long-stay care facilities

Front-line health and social care workers

Children (with eligibility depending on age and health conditions)

Carers and those living with someone at higher risk of infection

The NHS says the best time to get vaccinated is autumn or early winter, but it’s never too late in the season to benefit.

Other cheap or free options

If you don’t qualify for the NHS programme, don’t forget to check with your employer. Many companies offer staff flu jabs for free, sometimes through vouchers redeemable at local pharmacies.

Outside of these schemes, supermarket pharmacies and high-street chains typically charge between £10 and £22. Against that backdrop, Asda’s 60p offer is a genuine bargain.

Flu vaccination price comparison

Pharmacy Price per dose Asda 60p for the first 6,000 people to book before Sunday, September 28 (normally £14.97) Boots £21.95 Superdrug £9.95 for Health & Beautycard members (£19.95 full-price) Tesco £16 Well Pharmacy £18.49

Flu season is unpredictable, but one thing’s clear: if you’re not eligible for a free NHS jab, paying nearly £15 at the pharmacy is the norm.

Asda’s under-£1 deal is the cheapest flu jab this year – but it’s capped at 6,000 bookings and only runs until 28 September. If you want it, book now. Once the slots are gone, they’re gone.

How to book an Asda flu vaccination

To book a flu jab at Asda, you have two main options:

Online booking : Visit the Asda Pharmacy Flu Jab page to schedule an appointment at a participating store.

: Visit the Asda Pharmacy Flu Jab page to schedule an appointment at a participating store. In-store booking: Alternatively, you can speak directly with a pharmacy colleague at your local Asda store to arrange an appointment.

