Dodgy firesticks could be putting users at risk.

It could leave you open to malware or viruses.

And could make you a target of ID theft or worse.

Brits are being warned about the hidden dangers of using a dodgy firestick this Christmas. Amid the rising costs of sport subscriptions, you may have been tempted to get your hands on a modified streaming stick.

While it may offer the promise of watching football or darts or boxing at a much more affordable price, you could be leaving yourself open to serious risks from criminals. The campaign BeStreamWise.com has issued a warning about the many dangers of using illegal streaming.

Here is what to watch out for this Christmas. And how you could be putting yourself in danger.

What are the dangers of illegal streaming?

A fire stick | DON EMMERT/AFP via Getty Images

The website BeStreamWise.com warns: “When you use illegal streams, you risk letting criminals in. Illegal streaming services are increasingly operated by sophisticated criminal networks, often involved in other types of crime.

“This site is designed to help you understand the risks, learn the facts, read the latest news and most importantly, direct you to where you can safely stream the content you love while protecting you and your household from cyber-criminals.”

Viruses and Malware

BeStreamWise adds: “When accessing illegal streams, whether through free streaming sites or via apps, add-ons or devices, you are at risk of receiving malicious software. This gives criminals access to your network or your device compromising your personal data.”

ID theft, scams and fraud

The website explains: “Streaming via illegal methods puts you at risk of being exposed to fraud and data theft. This risk increases significantly when users exchange credit or debit card information to view content on unregulated and illicit websites.”

Inappropriate content

Finally, BeStreamWise said: “Watching content via an illicit source can expose younger viewers to age-inappropriate content. These unauthorised websites, devices, apps, add-ons, and the content they can access have no parental controls.”

Find more of our reporting on the crackdown on dodgy firesticks as police have visited homes recently.