There are ways to ease the pressure and get support if you’re facing higher bills 💸

Over four million people in England could see significant council tax increases this April

Some councils are proposing rises of up to 25%, the largest in 20 years

Financial pressures and legal loopholes allow struggling councils to exceed typical limits

Households already battling the cost-of-living crisis may face further financial strain

Here's what you need to know about the changes and where to seek support

More than four million people in England are bracing for significant council tax hikes, with some areas proposing increases far beyond the typical limit.

In one council area (Windsor and Maidenhead), bills could soar by 25% - the largest jump in two decades.

Seven other councils across the country have announced plans to raise council tax by between 9.99% and 15% from April, citing severe financial pressures and a legal loophole that allows them to bypass the usual limit.

Under current Government rules, councils can increase council tax by up to 4.99% without seeking approval from local taxpayers.

Any rise beyond this threshold typically requires a public referendum - something councillors are wary of due to its unpopularity.

But struggling councils facing the prospect of bankruptcy can declare a Section 114 notice, enabling them to seek much larger tax hikes with the approval of the Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government, currently Angela Rayner.

For households already grappling with the cost-of-living crisis, these increases could stretch finances to breaking point. But there are steps you can take to seek support and potentially reduce your council tax burden. Here are 9 ways to get help:

Check if you qualify for Council Tax Reduction (CTR)

Most councils offer a Council Tax Reduction scheme for people on low incomes or receiving certain benefits, such as Universal Credit or Pension Credit.

Depending on your circumstances, this could reduce your bill by up to 100%. The criteria vary by council, so it’s essential to check with your local authority to see if you’re eligible.

Apply for discounts based on household circumstances

You may qualify for a council tax discount if:

You live alone (25% discount).

All other adults in your home are full-time students, apprentices, or severely mentally impaired (up to 100% discount).

Your property is empty due to specific reasons, such as the death of the occupant or if it’s uninhabitable.

Even if you don’t fit these criteria, it’s worth checking with your council, as they may offer additional discounts for carers or people with disabilities.

See if your property is in the correct tax band

Council tax is based on property valuations made in the early 1990s, which means some homes may be in the wrong band. You can check your band on the Government’s website and compare it to similar properties in your area.

If you believe your home is incorrectly valued, you can appeal to have it reassessed. Be aware that this process can sometimes lead to higher bills if your property is undervalued, so proceed with caution.

Apply for a Discretionary Hardship Fund

Many councils operate discretionary hardship funds to support residents facing financial difficulties. These funds are often used to help with council tax arrears or provide temporary relief for those in crisis.

The application process varies, but it typically requires proof of your financial situation, such as bank statements or details of your income and expenses.

Explore payment plans or extensions

If you’re struggling to pay your council tax bill in full, contact your local council as soon as possible.

Most councils are open to setting up a payment plan that spreads the cost over 12 months instead of the standard 10 months. In some cases, they may also agree to defer payments for a short period.

Seek advice from charities and support services

Charities like Citizens Advice, StepChange, and Turn2Us can provide guidance on managing council tax debt and accessing other financial support.

These organisations can also help you navigate conversations with your council and advocate on your behalf if you’re struggling to get assistance.

Understand the consequences of non-payment

Failing to pay council tax can lead to serious consequences, including enforcement action, court proceedings, and additional costs.

If you’re unable to pay, it’s important to engage with your council early and explore the support options available to avoid escalating the situation.

Look for additional government support

Depending on your circumstances, you may be entitled to other financial support, such as energy bill discounts or cost-of-living payments, which could free up funds to cover council tax.

Keep an eye on announcements from the Government and check your eligibility for schemes that could ease your overall financial burden.

Campaign for change

If you’re concerned about rising council tax bills in your area, consider joining local campaigns or contacting your councillors to voice your concerns.

Public pressure can influence decisions and encourage councils to find alternative ways to balance their budgets without resorting to large tax hikes.

Have thoughts on the proposed council tax increases or tips for managing the cost? Share your experiences and advice in the comments section.