Who Gives A Crap donates nearly 40 pallets of essential hygiene supplies to Food AWARE CIC, helping families in need

Hundreds of community projects and supported families are set to receive essential hygiene supplies, thanks to a recent donation of 39 pallets of toilet rolls, kitchen rolls and tissues to South Yorkshire-based social enterprise, Food AWARE CIC.

This significant donation comes from Who Gives A Crap, eco-friendly toilet paper brand that donates 50 per cent of its profits to water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) initiatives worldwide.

It was made possible through a strong collaboration between Doncaster Chamber and Woodland Group – Who Gives A Crap’s global supply chain solutions partner, with warehouses in Doncaster.

Woodland Group identified the surplus stock and generously arranged free delivery to Hellaby-based Food AWARE CIC, following an introduction facilitated by Doncaster Chamber.

Food AWARE CIC, established in 2008, redistributes surplus food and essential household items to over 130 community organisations and partners across Yorkshire helping to support more than 4,000 people every week.

Sean Gibbons, Managing Director of Food AWARE CIC, said: "This incredibly generous donation from Who Gives A Crap has been warmly welcomed, especially as many deprived communities continue to struggle to feed their families and afford basic household essentials during the ongoing cost-of-living crisis.

“The average cost of a budget to mid-range toilet roll is around 45 pence each. For many of the households we support – often with young children – this seemingly small expense can quickly add up to the equivalent of an entire family meal each week. For families already having to

make difficult choices, where parents often go without food to ensure their children can eat, the impact of this donation is simply invaluable.”

He added: “We are excited to continue working with Woodland Group and Who Gives A Crap to provide further surplus supplies to people in crisis.

“Through our network of dedicated community partners across the region, we are committed to ensuring that no one has to choose between

basic hygiene essentials and food. I would also like to extend a huge thank you to Jade Dyer at Doncaster Chamber for the initial introduction and support.”

Jim Smith, Account Manager at Woodland Group, commented: “We’re very pleased to see our close partnership with Who Gives A Crap making such a tangible impact. We’re delighted to have supported Doncaster Chamber and Food AWARE CIC on this initiative and look forward to exploring further opportunities to help local communities.”

David Titman, Marketing Director at Who Gives A Crap said: “We believe everyone deserves access to a clean, safe toilet- whether at home or in the community. That’s why we’re proud to support Food AWARE CIC and the incredible work they’re doing to help families across Yorkshire and Humberside.

“Huge thanks to the Woodland Group and Doncaster Chamber for helping to get this surplus into the hands of those who need it most.”