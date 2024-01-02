What to do with Christmas gifts in Doncaster that weren’t on your wish list

Whether we’ve been naughty or nice, Santa doesn’t always get it right with the presents he leaves under the tree, but the charity Barnardo’s will be happy to take any unwanted gifts off your hands.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The leading children’s charity is asking people to drop off their unsuitable gifts at their fundraising retail shops across South Yorkshire so they can be sold to fund the charity’s work with families in need of support.

The charity has shops across the county which raise money for a wide range of services helping children with disabilities and those who have suffered abuse or need help with poor mental health.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The charity also supports young people at risk of exploitation and gang crime as well as care leavers and children who have caring responsibilities for parents, grandparents or siblings. Much of its work is supporting those who are struggling with the challenges of family life.

The leading children’s charity is asking people to drop off their unsuitable gifts at their fundraising retail shops across South Yorkshire.

This year’s appeal for donations is even more urgent as families struggle to cope with the continuing cost of living crisis. The charity has supported families across the UK with food and heating, clothing, beds, and other essentials.

A Barnardo’s survey recently revealed that 11% of children have had to share a bed, or sleep on the floor, in the last 12 months.

Sharon Goswami, Head of Retail Operations at Barnardo’s, said: “I think we can all safely say we’ve received a gift at Christmas that’s not suitable or we quite simply don’t want. We can turn that into a positive.

“By donating any unsuitable Christmas presents to our shops you will not only be repurposing an item you may not have used, but also helping families in South Yorkshire who are struggling the most.

“The money we raise through Barnardo’s stores and our online shop not only supports our services but allows us to provide food parcels or supermarket vouchers to those who desperately need them as well as energy vouchers to heat families’ homes over the winter months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Every year Barnardo’s works to turn around the lives of more than 373,000 children, young people and their families through 811 projects across the UK. Every penny raised plays a vital part in ensuring we continue to support these children,” added Ms Goswami.

Shoppers can buy quality clothes, household goods, books, toys as well as accessories and collectibles at Barnardo’s shops.

Shoppers can find their nearest store here: https://shop.barnardos.org.uk/store-finder There are branches at Armthorpe, Balby, Finningley, Doncaster; Station Road, Doncaster, Edenthorpe, Woodlands, Scawsby, and Wheatley Hall Road.