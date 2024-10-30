Two MPs are announced as new patrons at Doncaster Housing for Young People event

Doncaster Housing for Young People (DHYP), a charitable organisation established in 1993, has announced new patrons to support its mission of aiding young people at risk of homelessness.

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As DHYP enters its thirty first year, MPs Lee Pitcher and Sally Jameson have joined as joint patrons, a commitment celebrated at DHYP’s recent

planning event at the Eco Power Station on October 18.

Founded to address the complex challenges faced by young people aged 16-25 who are at risk of homelessness or vulnerable housing situations, DHYP has since assisted thousands of individuals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

MP Lee Pitcher.

Beyond just housing, the charity provides critical services to support the mental, emotional, and practical wellbeing of youth in Doncaster. Programs include tenancy support, supported lodgings, and an outreach project, all focused on homelessness prevention. DHYP also offers a Wellbeing Service aimed at empowering young people by building their confidence and self-esteem, developing essential life skills, and preparing them for sustainable housing and employment.

Both Pitcher and Jameson highlighted the urgent need for DHYP’s services and their admiration for the organisation’s dedicated team. Lee Pitcher shared: “I know the feeling of helplessness that comes with being a child who no longer has somewhere to call home. I also know the difference it makes to have a caring community out there, wanting to help you thrive and succeed. That’s why it’s the honour of my life to

be made a Patron of Doncaster Housing for Young People, alongside my friend and colleague, Sally Jameson MP.”

Reflecting on the organisation’s impact, he added: “I have heard direct from the inspirational young adults about the positive impact this

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

organisation and its fantastic team has had on their lives. This is a special organisation, and I am privileged to become a part of it.”

Echoing these sentiments, Sally Jameson emphasised the charity’s vital role in the community, saying: “I’m pleased to be made a joint patron of DHYP alongside my colleague Lee Pitcher MP. DHYP provides crucial services for young people in Doncaster. They offer a lifeline for young people dealing with complex needs and offer support through housing advice, emotional support, and skills training, to help them live independently. I look forward to working with Michele and her team at DHYP over the coming years to support young people in Doncaster.”

DHYP CEO Michele expressed her enthusiasm for the new patrons, describing their commitment as “a beacon of hope and encouragement for the young people we support.”

With Pitcher and Jameson’s involvement, DHYP aims to expand its outreach and increase its ability to provide resources for at-risk young people

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

equipping them with the tools and support needed to live independently and achieve their potential.

CEO Michele extended her sincere gratitude to The Rt Hon. the Baroness Winterton of Doncaster DBE, who stepped down as Patron in September 2024.

As DHYP looks to the future, the organisation’s long-standing mission remains clear: to prevent homelessness among young people and support them in overcoming the obstacles they face, from housing insecurity to emotional and practical challenges.