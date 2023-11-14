Three in five homes in Doncaster suffer poor energy efficiency
An environmental charity has said there has never been a stronger case for retrofitting inefficient homes.
Houses and other buildings are given an efficiency rating of A to G, based on numerous factors – such as levels of insulation, the type of central heating used, and how modern the building's lightbulbs are.
Figures from the Office for National Statistics show 59% of households in Doncaster were living in homes with a rating of 'D' or below as of March.
The average energy efficiency rating for the area is 66 out of 100 – below the average of 68 across England.
Ratings are generally only given when homes are bought, sold or rented – with these figures only for homes that have received ratings in the past 10 years.
Mike Childs, head of policy at Friends of the Earth, said: "With households expected to struggle with high energy bills for years to come, the case for ending the nation’s heat-leaking homes scandal has never been stronger."
He urged the Government to introduce a "street-by-street" insulation programme for homes, with a focus on those most in need.
"This would not only slash bills, it would also boost energy security and massively cut UK emissions of planet-warming pollution," he added.
The figures further show the average home in Doncaster produced an estimated 3.4 tonnes of carbon dioxide in the year to March.
Older homes are overwhelmingly less efficient than newer ones – just 12% of homes built before 1930 were in the top three rating bands, compared to 98% of homes built in the past year.
Energy poverty charity National Energy Action said the most deprived families are hardest hit by poor energy efficiency.
Peter Smith, director of policy and advocacy at the charity said: "The UK Government promised a fair and affordable transition so the most vulnerable are not left in cold, living in expensive to heat homes.
"Yet there has been glacial progress to meet the Government’s legal requirements to bring all fuel poor homes in England up to a reasonable standard of energy efficiency by the end of this decade."