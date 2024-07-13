Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Low-income households across Doncaster will be eligible to receive one-off payments this summer following the extension of a national scheme.

Doncaster Council is set to grant one-off payments totalling £3 million to vulnerable residents through the latest instalment of the government’s Household Support Fund.

The fund was introduced by the Department for Work and Pensions in 2021 to support vulnerable families through the cost-of-living crisis.

Funding has since been granted to councils, which distribute payments to vulnerable residents through local criteria, on an annual basis.

It is unknown whether the scheme will continue after this round of funding, which came about due to a six-month extension by former Chancellor Jeremy Hunt in March.

In Doncaster, households who receive Housing Benefit, Local Council Tax Reduction, Universal Credit or means-tested free school meals will be eligible for the grant.

During the 2023 funding allocation, 17,250 households across the borough were eligible under the same criteria.

Payments will range from £50 for single person households with no dependent children, to £290 for households with four or more dependent children.

Those who received a payment under the previous round of funding who continue to be eligible will have been automatically paid on 7 June.

Households with dependent children will receive two separate payments, with the second to be made on 9 August.

Eligible households that did not apply previously can still receive a payment by applying online by 30 August at 5pm.

The application form can be found at: Household Support Fund application form – City of Doncaster Council