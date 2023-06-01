The Barn Kitchen has teamed up with the DN7 Community Foodbank to offer support to the most needy in Doncaster

In an initiative started by Tom Kerridge, customers at The Barn Kitchen can ‘donate a plate’ starting from today, June 1, for £2. This money is sent directly to the foodbank to support local people in crisis.

Kirsty, owner of The Barn Kitchen, said: ‘“I’m only too happy to be able to support the foodbank, it’s great to know we’re helping out people locally who need it most.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DN7 foodbank social media officer Beth Lambert said she’s delighted to be working with Kirsty and her team: “The Barn Kitchen has become a popular spot in the last two months offering delicious fresh breakfasts, lunches and cakes and now delivering locally.

The Barn Kitchen

"There is always such a warm and welcoming atmosphere.