St Leger Homes partner with Harmony Fire to support Doncaster foodbanks

Social housing provider, St Leger Homes have partnered with fire safety engineering consultants Harmony Fire to support residents across Doncaster.

The partnership delivered 500 food parcels to three foodbanks to support struggling households in the city.

Harmony Fire joined forces with their charity partner the Rapid Relief Team (RRT) to assemble over 1,600 food parcels with 500 of them coming to Doncaster.

St Leger Homes, who manage around 20,000 homes on behalf of City of Doncaster Council, worked to supply the parcels to Mexborough Foodbank, Trussell Trust and The People Focused Group Wellness Centre in Intake.

Staff of St Leger Homes’ Tenancy Support Team delivered the food parcels alongside the Rapid Relief Team to the three foodbanks – knowing the massive difference this work has made.

Upon receiving their parcels, Sean Gibbons, Managing Director of Food Aware CIC in Mexborough said: “We are delighted with the 200 food parcels donated to us from Harmony, one of St Leger Homes’ contractors.

“These will be an enormous help in supporting those most in need and will be distributed across our community foodbanks in Mexborough, Denaby and Conisbrough, Thorne and Moorends during the current cost of living challenges".

Andrea Butcher at The People Focused Group Wellness Centre in Intake, added: “So many people in our communities feel isolated and ignored, and our mission is to show how everyone has value and can make an active and positive contribution to society, through their unique gifts and skills.

“It always starts with a warm welcome, a cup of tea and a biscuit – and that link to sustenance is absolutely key at the Wellness Centre as food brings people together in sharing and learning, which is why this donation is such an important way for us to continue serving our local community.”

A spokesperson for The Trussell Trust, said: “This significant contribution will make an immense difference to those in need, ensuring that families facing hardship have access to essential food supplies. Your contribution is invaluable, and the impact of your kindness will be felt by so many individuals and families in our community. It is truly inspiring to see organisations like yours come together to make a meaningful difference.”

The food parcel initiative is designed to give hope, warm food and sustenance, and remove the potential stigmatism associated with food insecurity as parcels can be discretely delivered to where they are needed the most. This is just one of the many ways that St Leger Homes is actively supporting frontline communities across Doncaster.

Amos Thomas, Pre-Construction Director at Harmony Fire commented: “Encountering food insecurity can be devastating for households and this impact can be immediate for adults and children – coming with no notice and with major wellbeing implications. To counter some of these short-term challenges, we have been working closely with St Leger Homes to lend our collective support to those amazing organisations that step forward and provide a lifeline and immediate assistance to those in need.”

Jude Laidlaw, Tenancy Support Team Leader at St Leger Homes said: “It’s been fantastic to be able to work with Harmony Fire and the Rapid Relief Team to deliver these food parcels across our city.

“The need throughout Doncaster is massive so we hope this will go some way to improving the lives of residents.”