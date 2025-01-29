St Leger Homes holds fundraiser to support Doncaster foodbanks
Staff from St Leger Homes, who manage 20,000 homes on behalf of City of Doncaster Council, raised the money by taking part in a Christmas raffle, bonus ball draw, tombola and other events.
This was presented to the Trussell Trust foodbank and Mexborough Foodbank along with food items that staff donated, which will now be used to provide meals for households who need help.
The fundraiser was organised by St Leger Homes’ Tenancy Support Team who help customers that have problems dealing with their finances, paying household bills and managing their tenancy.
Throughout the year the team refer many customers to local foodbanks. With this donation they are able to give something back by supporting the foodbanks that serve those in our communities who are struggling to feed themselves and their families.
This was the seventh year the Tenancy Support Team have held their Festive Foodbank Fundraiser event.
St Leger Homes’ Director of Property Services, Lee Winterbottom, said: “I think it is absolutely fantastic that our Tenancy Support Team take the time each year to give this extra support to our local foodbanks, who do so much to look after people in our communities.
“If any of our tenants feel they need help with household budgeting, managing their tenancy or are struggling with their finances, they can always get support from our Tenancy Support Team by visiting www.stlegerhomes.co.uk/advice-and-support.”
Sean Gibbons who is the Mexborough Foodbank Manager had this to say about the donation: "Huge thanks to the staff at St Leger Homes for their £300 donation and for ongoing support over many years.
“This amount is being utilised to provide food parcels, on a referral basis, to local people and families less fortunate in Mexborough, Denaby & Conisbrough during the long winter and the Cost of Living Crisis'.
You can find out more information about our local foodbanks across the borough on the Your Life Doncaster website at www.yourlifedoncaster.co.uk/food-bank-information
