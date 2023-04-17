Significant number of Doncaster residents eating less, skipping meals and borrowing due to cost-of-living crisis

Citizens Advice Doncaster Borough presented the findings of its cost-of-living report to Doncaster Council, groups and MPs.

The organisation began giving questionnaires to residents and clients in September to discover the true impact of rising costs in the area.

Compiled data shows that an overwhelming majority of Doncaster residents have been affected by the cost-of-living crisis in some way:

More people are eating less

74.6% have had to cut back on spending

92% are worried about the cost-of-living and energy costs

87% have cut down on heating

75% are skipping meals or eating less

45% are regularly borrowing money to cover essential costs

46% are showering or bathing less to save money

62% said that the crisis has negatively impacted their mental health

Citizens Advice Doncaster said in the report: “The scale and size of the crisis is unlike anything we’ve seen and it’s affecting people we haven’t helped before.”

The organisation specialises in confidential advice for all citizens, including debt and housing.

Its Doncaster branch undertook the report to analyse how they can improve their services as well as reveal the true extent of the crisis.

Last year, a study from the Centre for Progressive Policy found that Doncaster is the sixth most vulnerable place in the country to the effects of the cost-of-living crisis.

This is demonstrated in practice by this week’s findings.

Since 2021, there has been a 356 percent increase in people requiring charitable support or foodbanks.

In January 2023, the organisation helped three people per minute with crisis support.

In terms of mental health impacts, Citizens Advice warned of a ‘spiral of adversity’, whereby a cycle of unemployment, income issues and physical health issues create a poor mental health trap.

The organisation is planning several new support methods in light of the report including an online budgeting tool, welfare rights workshops and more access points.

