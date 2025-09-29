Rent in Doncaster rises 6% in past year.

Rent in Doncaster rose 6% over the past year, new figures show.

While annual growth in rental prices across Great Britain has been slowing, campaign group Generation Rent warned "rents continue to rise faster than our wages" and urged the Government to act on rent increases.

Provisional figures from the ONS show the average private rent in Doncaster reached £659 per month in the year to August – up 6% from £622 a year prior.

It was also up 24% from an estimated £530 a month five years ago.

Valuation Office Agency rent officers collect prices from a variety of sources, including landlords and letting agents, with the aim to collect data on approximately 10% of the market.

Across Yorkshire and The Humber, the average rent was £825 – rising 3% from the year before.

York had the highest rental cost in the region at £1,126 per month, while the lowest was in North East Lincolnshire at £603.

The average private rent in Great Britain was £1,360 per month in August. While this was £73, or 5.7%, higher than 12 months ago, this annual growth rate was down from 5.9% in the 12 months to July.

Ben Twomey, Generation Rent chief executive, said: "Homes are the foundations of our lives, but rents continue to rise faster than our wages, swallowing more and more of our income.

"High rents push people into homelessness and trap them in temporary accommodation, they pull children into poverty and prevent people from saving for the future.

"We rightly have caps on our energy and water bills, but the same protections don’t exist to stop landlords from pricing us out of our homes.

"The Government can and must act through devolving powers to Mayors to limit rent increases in their areas."

Separate ONS figures published earlier this week show a rise in total wage growth including bonuses to 4.7% in the quarter to July, up from 4.6% in the three months to June.

The provisional figures also show the different costs for various homes in Doncaster, from £468 for a one-bed property to £1,027 for a home with four or more bedrooms in August.

Among the property types in the area:

A detached housed cost £883 to rent per month

A semi-detached cost £710 per month

A terraced house was £660 per month

And a flat or maisonette was £526 a month

A Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government spokesperson said: "The best way to reduce rents is to boost supply, and we will build 1.5 million homes to restore the dream of homeownership.

"We will give people security through our Renters’ Rights Bill, empower tenants to challenge rent hikes and have been clear we will not allow rent controls – which make it harder to find an affordable home."