£2,000 worth of supplies donated to those in need across Doncaster this Christmas

The last push before Christmas was a crazy but very rewarding foodbank session at Mexborough-based Food Aware CIC as a team of volunteers delivered 39 substantial and festive food parcels to people less fortunate across Mexborough, Denaby and Conisbrough.

These parcels included around £2,000 worth of supplies when you take into account the toys/gifts delivered to all the children donated via Lidl GB customers at Mexborough store coordinated by Neighbourly.

All food parcels were provided via community partner referrals such as Doncaster Council Communities South Area Team Doncaster St Leger Homes Doncaster Citizens Advice Doncaster Borough Wrap Around Supporting People Denaby & Conisbrough Family Hub Mexborough Family Hub Be Well Doncaster DWP, local schools, GPs etc.

Spokesman Sean Gibbons said: “A huge thank you to everyone who has supported us throughout 2023 and donated via our donation box at Lidl Mexborough store.

A merry band of volunteers.

“All these donations make a huge difference to local families less fortunate in Mexborough, Denaby & Conisbrough for Christmas and a long winter period struggling though the #CostOfLivingCrisis.

“Huge thank you to our growing army of dedicated volunteers who work tirelessly week in week out to assist those less fortunate….we couldn’t do it without you!”

He added: “Wishing everyone a very Merry Christmas and all the very best for 2024!”