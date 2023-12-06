£1.5m funding boost to tackle homelessness across the city
The funding, as part of the government’s strategy ‘Ending rough sleeping for good’, will enable Target Housing to commence the acquisition of 18 units of accommodation across the city between now and March 2025 informed by the needs of individuals experiencing homelessness and rough sleeping and local communities.
Individuals living in the properties will benefit from person centred wrap around support delivered by Doncaster’s award-winning Complex Lives Alliance. This is in addition to the existing range of services and support available in Doncaster for people experiencing homelessness and rough sleeping.
Coun Glyn Jones, Cabinet Member for Housing and Business, said: “I, along with Mayor Ros Jones and the Cabinet, am committed to supporting those who find themselves homeless and become vulnerable through rough sleeping. This much needed investment will provide long term housing-led accommodation in Doncaster and help those with the longest histories of rough sleeping and the most complex needs.”
Steve Crane, CEO for Target Housing, said: “Target Housing is very much looking forward to building further on its long-term partnership work with the City of Doncaster Council. Target Housing are pleased to be able to provide match funding for SHAP to help secure good quality homes, which together with the provision of appropriate support, are intrinsically linked with positive social outcomes, such as education, wellbeing, health and employment for those people most in need.”