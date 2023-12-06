Following a successful partnership bid between the City of Doncaster Council and Target Housing, Doncaster has been awarded £1.5m in government Single Homelessness Accommodation Programme (SHAP) funding to specifically tackle homelessness and provide support to individuals who struggle to break the cycle of repeat rough sleeping.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The funding, as part of the government’s strategy ‘Ending rough sleeping for good’, will enable Target Housing to commence the acquisition of 18 units of accommodation across the city between now and March 2025 informed by the needs of individuals experiencing homelessness and rough sleeping and local communities.

Individuals living in the properties will benefit from person centred wrap around support delivered by Doncaster’s award-winning Complex Lives Alliance. This is in addition to the existing range of services and support available in Doncaster for people experiencing homelessness and rough sleeping.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coun Glyn Jones, Cabinet Member for Housing and Business, said: “I, along with Mayor Ros Jones and the Cabinet, am committed to supporting those who find themselves homeless and become vulnerable through rough sleeping. This much needed investment will provide long term housing-led accommodation in Doncaster and help those with the longest histories of rough sleeping and the most complex needs.”

The funding will enable Target Housing to commence the acquisition of 18 units of accommodation across the city between now and March 2025.