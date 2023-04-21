Over 88,000 homes in Doncaster would receive energy upgrades under Labour plans

Analysis from Labour shows that 88,180 homes in Doncaster would be eligible for energy upgrades under their plan.

The move would save each eligible household at least £500 on their energy bills in a move to reduce fuel poverty for vulnerable households.

It comes as the energy crisis continues to affect people across the country, with households paying an average £2,500 a year on their energy bills.

Labour’s upgrade plan was first introduced in September 2021, when leader Sir Keir Starmer called for an urgent “national mission” to upgrade the energy efficiency of 19 million homes.

Ed Miliband, MP for Doncaster North and Shadow Climate Change and Net Zero Secretary, said:

“One of the reasons that energy bills for Doncaster residents are so high is the Conservative’s disastrous record on energy efficiency, helping people to insulate their homes. Insulation rates have plummeted under the Conservatives because they cut the support that was there.

“Labour’s Warm Homes Plan would upgrade the 19 million homes, including 88,180 in Doncaster, cutting bills and creating thousands of good jobs for electricians, engineers, and construction workers across the country.

“Families across Doncaster cannot afford their energy bills. This plan is an essential part of making bills affordable and tackling the long-standing cost of living crisis that people face.”

The government’s nationwide Energy Bills Support Scheme has now ended, however some low income households are eligible for support.